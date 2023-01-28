46°F
Girls Basketball

Spring Valley beats Coronado on last-second basket — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2023 - 9:22 pm
 
Spring Valley High School players including Spring Valley's Charolette Delisle (21) celebrate t ...
Spring Valley High School players including Charolette De Lisle (21) celebrate their 64-62 victory against Coronado High School after a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) shoots over Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) during the first half o ...
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) shoots over Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) during the first half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14) tries to drive past Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) and Spring V ...
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14) tries to drive past Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) and Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, goes to the basket as Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) d ...
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, goes to the basket as Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) defends during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) kee[s a ball away from Coronado's Sunny Li (24) during the second ...
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) kee[s a ball away from Coronado's Sunny Li (24) during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Charolette De Lisle (21) and Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) battle for a loose b ...
Spring Valley's Charolette De Lisle (21) and Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Coronado's Sunny Li (24) looks to pass against Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) and Spring Valley' ...
Coronado's Sunny Li (24) looks to pass against Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) and Spring Valley's Delaney Bartlett (24) during the first half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) and Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) battle for a loose ball du ...
Spring Valley's Melanie Ortiz (10) and Coronado's Savannah Lopez (4) battle for a loose ball during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) shoots over Coronado's Ashtyn Wick (22) during the first half ...
Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) shoots over Coronado's Ashtyn Wick (22) during the first half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) goes to shoot as Coronado's Gabrielle De La Cruz (23) looks on du ...
Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) goes to shoot as Coronado's Gabrielle De La Cruz (23) looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14) tries to drive past Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) and Spring V ...
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14) tries to drive past Spring Valley's Jada Green (23) and Spring Valley's Mia Ervin (1) during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) shoots the ball as Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, look ...
Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) shoots the ball as Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, looks on during the first half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, goes to the basket as Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) l ...
Coronado's Kaylee Walters (14), right, goes to the basket as Spring Valley's Gia McFadden (5) looks on during the second half of a basketball game, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Spring Valley High School in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Junior guard Charolette De Lisle was one of a few Spring Valley players dealing with cramps in the second half of a tight game against Coronado on Friday night.

The Grizzlies’ coaching staff and trainers frantically helped De Lisle and her teammates during breaks to get them ready for the final minutes.

On the final possession of a tied game, De Lisle had the ball in her hands.

As it appeared time was going expire without a shot, De Lisle drove to the basket, and her layup went through as the horn sounded to give the Grizzlies a 64-62 home win over Coronado.

“Charolette De Lisle is one of the most underrated juniors in the state, and she just proved tonight why she’s critical to this team,” Spring Valley coach ShaLisha Davis said.

Sophomore guard Mia Ervin led Spring Valley (15-5, 6-1 Class 5A Southern League) with 21 points, and senior guard Gia McFadden scored 15. De Lisle scored nine of her 13 points in the second half to help the Grizzlies earn their sixth straight win.

“We had to fight through it,” Davis said. “It was just our mental toughness at this point.”

Spring Valley appeared to be pulling away late in a back-and-forth game with Coronado (13-7, 4-3).

The Grizzlies went on an 8-0 run in a two-minute span in the fourth quarter to take a 61-54 lead with 1:38 remaining. Ervin attacked the basket, and Spring Valley came up with offensive rebounds on two possessions that led to baskets.

There was still time for Coronado to make a run. A pair of Grizzlies turnovers helped the Cougars make a 6-0 run to make it a one-point game with under a minute left.

Coronado senior guard Kaylee Walters scored two of her 23 points on a pair of free throws with 28 seconds left to tie the game at 62. Spring Valley ran the clock out on its final possession with the ball in De Lisle’s hands to make sure it would get the final shot.

“They believe in each other,” Davis said. “We’ve been battle-tested before. We’ve taken some tough losses, and we’ve had the pressure on us. Everything that’s been thrown at them, they’ve already seen. So now, we just play through it because we’ve seen it before.”

Spring Valley jumped to an early 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter, but that was the largest margin for either team until late in the fourth quarter. Both teams traded baskets most of the game, with 16 lead changes and six ties.

In her first year as the Grizzlies’ coach, Davis said it took time to build confidence with her players and to establish trust among them. She said that trust will be crucial with the playoffs approaching.

“I love this team,” Davis said. “I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

