87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Girls Basketball

St. John’s edges Centennial in GEICO Nationals semifinal

By Bartt Davis Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2019 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated April 5, 2019 - 2:41 pm

Centennial’s girls basketball team had the lead with less than a minute to play in Friday’s GEICO Nationals semifinal against St. John’s (D.C.).

The Bulldogs, though, just 30 hours removed from boarding a near cross-country flight, couldn’t finish.

Azzi Fudd hit a game-tying jumper with 45 seconds to play then hit the winning free throws with 8.3 seconds left to lift the second-ranked Cadets to a 63-61 win over the Bulldogs in New York City.

St. John’s (36-1) will meet eighth-ranked New Hope Academy (Maryland) for the title at 7 a.m. Saturday. Fourth-ranked Centennial bows out at 31-2.

“The consistency was just not there today on offense and defense,” said Centennial coach Karen Weitz.

Centennial missed a potential go-ahead shot with 25 seconds left and fouled Fudd 25 feet from the basket with 8.3 seconds left.

The Gatorade national player of the year as a sophomore this season, Fudd hit both ends of the 1-and-1.

Centennial worked the ball up the floor, and senior guard Melanie Isbell had an open look at a 3-pointer that hit the front rim. As teammate Eboni Walker battled for the rebound, time expired.

“We told the kids that they had to do three things,” Weitz said. “They had to come to play hard, they had to communicate and they had to think and play well, which is something they haven’t had to do as often in our state. I thought their thinking and playing was off at times.”

The Bulldogs left McCarran International Airport on a 6 a.m. flight Thursday, landed in New York five hours later and hit the floor for a 10 a.m. tip Friday.

Still, the team rallied from a 25-16 deficit early in the second quarter and built a 35-31 halftime lead on Quinece Hatcher’s 3-pointer from the left wing with 1.5 seconds left in the first half.

Centennial extended its lead to 43-34 on Eboni Walker’s basket with 5:02 left in the third quarter before the Cadets came to life with a 14-0 run.

Centennial again battled back, grabbing a 58-57 lead on a Daejah Phillips 3-pointer with 2:39 left.

Phillips added a three-point play with 1:51 left that put Centennial up 61-59, but the Bulldogs didn’t score again.

The Bulldogs did a fantastic job of containing Fudd in the middle quarters after she scored 10 in the first quarter, but the 5-11 wing scored 10 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 27 points.

Walker had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Phillips scored 15 for Centennial, which was the first Nevada girls team to play in the national tournament.

“It’s a lot of work to do what we do, and we appreciate the opportunity,” Weitz said. “But in the end, you want to win. True athletes and true competitors always want to win, and you’re disappointed when you don’t.”

More preps: Follow at nevadapreps.com and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
2019 Best of Nevada Preps Awards — VIDEO
RJ

Find out the winners of the male and female athletes of the year, the coach and team of the year, winners of each sport’s athlete and coach of the year, and two special awards.

(Getty Images)
2019 GEICO Nationals tournament glance
RJ

The schedules and results (when available) for the GEICO Nationals boys and girls tournaments are here.

NIAA to re-evaluate rule allowing appeals of forfeits
RJ

The association’s board of control voted Wednesday to have staff write a proposal and survey member schools to possibly strike the ability for teams that use an ineligible to appeal any forfeits.

Calvary Chapel coach Shay Johnson speaks to his team during the fourth quarter of the Class ...
Commentary: NIAA absolutely must change ‘Contribution to Victory’ rule
By Ed Graney / RJ

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association will hold its spring meeting Wednesday and Thursday, when at some point this will be addressed: Review of “Contribution to Victory” Rule Regarding Forfeits — For Possible Action.

Churchill County’s Leilani Otuafi goes to the basket against Moapa Valley’s Kait ...
Class 3A: Moapa Valley comes up just short in title bid
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The Pirates’ remarkable run to the Class 3A state tournament final came up one shot short Saturday in a 45-42 loss to Churchill County at Orleans Arena. It was the Greenwave’s third consecutive state championship.

Calvary Chapel’s Tara Quintero defends Incline Village’s Elisabeth Stranzal duri ...
2A Girls: Incline uses height advantage to top Lions
By W.G. Ramirez / RJ

The Highlanders used a big rebounding edge and some timely 3-point shooting to earn a 55-44 victory over Calvary Chapel in a Class 2A state semifinal at Eldorado.

Moapa Valley’s Lainey Cornwall scores a basket in the second half against Lowry in the ...
Class 3A Girls: Moapa Valley reaches first title game since 2000
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Senior guard Lainey Cornwall made two free throws with 3.8 seconds left to help the Pirates cement a 43-38 victory over Lowry in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday afternoon at Orleans Arena.