Check out the top performances from Thursday’s high school basketball action.

Coronado guard Kaylee Walters (14) dribbles past Liberty guard Isabella Jaramillo (2) during the first half of their NIAA game on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Thursday’s best high school basketball performances:

Boys

Sonny Lovato, Sandy Valley — The senior scored 20 points in a 55-28 win over Word of Life.

Girls

Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The junior scored 14 points in a 54-41 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Reina Bell, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored 18 points in a 54-41 win over Green Valley.

Kaniya Boyd, Centennial — The sophomore scored 26 points in an 82-44 win over Spring Valley.

Jamia Carter, Shadow Ridge — The senior scored 28 points in a 66-22 win over Legacy.

Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior scored 29 points in a 74-34 win over Silverado.

Aryanah Custard, Canyon Springs — The freshman scored 17 points in a 64-44 loss to Coronado.

Zaria Glover, Durango — The senior scored 25 points in a 58-40 win over Basic.

Elin Guzelkucuk, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 20 points in a 50-45 loss to Liberty.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 20 points in a 74-34 win over Silverado.

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior scored 14 points in a 74-34 loss to Arbor View.

Bree Leavitt, Boulder City — The junior scored 14 points in a 60-44 win over Tech.

Ali’a Matavao, Liberty — The junior had 10 points, 14 rebounds and two steals in a 50-45 win over Desert Oasis.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 20 points in a 39-36 win over Cheyenne.

Kaelie Pernyak, Tech — The freshman scored 16 points in a 60-44 loss to Boulder City.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 24 points in a 64-44 win over Canyon Springs.

Thursday’s scores

Boys

Sandy Valley 55, Word of Life 28

Girls

Arbor View 74, Silverado 34

Bishop Gorman 54, Green Valley 41

Boulder City 60, Tech 44

Centennial 82, Spring Valley 44

Cimarron-Memorial 48, Rancho 42

Coronado 64, Canyon Springs 44

Desert Pines 61, Sierra Vista 18

Durango 58, Basic 40

Eldorado 29, Pinecrest Cadence 15

Liberty 50, Desert Oasis 45

Palo Verde 39, Cheyenne 36

Shadow Ridge 66, Legacy 22

Valley 69, Doral Academy 29

