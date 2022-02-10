Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Desert Oasis’ Elin Guzelkucuk (3) runs up the court during a girls high school basketball game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best high school basketball performances:

Girls

Olivia Bigger, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 19 points in a 75-23 win over Legacy.

Jennifer Carbajal, Basic — The senior scored 14 points in a 48-32 win over Sierra Vista.

Jessica Castro, Arbor View — The senior scored 20 points in a 60-58 loss to Desert Pines.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas — The sophomore scored 24 points in a 64-41 win over Cheyenne.

Zaria Glover, Durango — The senior scored 17 points in a 47-37 loss to Silverado.

Elin Guzelkucuk, Desert Oasis — The senior scored 21 points in a 75-23 win over Legacy.

Camryn Harris, Arbor View — The senior scored 14 points in a 60-58 loss to Arbor View.

Victoria Leal, Silverado — The junior had 15 points, three assists and two steals in a 47-37 win over Durango.

Zh’mya Martin, Shadow Ridge — The sophomore scored 16 points in a 65-48 win over Faith Lutheran.

Halle McKnight, Palo Verde — The junior scored 16 points in a 42-32 win over Mojave.

Leah Mitchell, Faith Lutheran — The junior scored 18 points in a 65-48 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Ashley Saxton, Silverado — The junior had 26 points, eight rebounds and four assists in a 47-37 win over Durango.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas — The junior scored 25 points in a 64-41 win over Cheyenne.

Kaylee Walters, Coronado — The junior scored 14 points in a 52-23 win over Green Valley.

Dayanna Wilder, Desert Pines — The junior scored 17 points in a 60-58 win over Arbor View.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Lincoln County 66, Founders Academy 52

Girls

Basic 48, Sierra Vista 32

Bishop Gorman 61, Spring Valley 49

Cimarron-Memorial 59, Valley 25

Coronado 52, Green Valley 23

Desert Oasis 75, Legacy 23

Desert Pines 60, Arbor View 58

Las Vegas 64, Cheyenne 41

Liberty 64, Canyon Springs 29

Palo Verde 42, Mojave 32

Shadow Ridge 65, Faith Lutheran 48

Silverado 47, Durango 37

Somerset Losee 41, Del Sol 23

Tech 45, Pinecrest Cadence 20

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.