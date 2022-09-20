95°F
Football

2 Las Vegas-area football players commit to Pac-12 schools

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 2:19 pm
 
Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot (2) scores a touchdown during their game against Sierra Vista a ...
Silverado senior Donavyn Pellot (2) scores a touchdown during their game against Sierra Vista at Silverado High School on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Las Vegas. Silverado led 34-7 at the half. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty's Landon Bell (5) runs the ball after a catch in the first half of a football game agai ...
Liberty's Landon Bell (5) runs the ball after a catch in the first half of a football game against Kamehameha Kapalama at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two highly rated Las Vegas-area football players have committed to Pac-12 Conference schools.

Silverado’s Donavyn Pellot committed to UCLA for this year’s class, and Liberty’s Landon Bell committed to Washington for the 2024 class. Each are capable of playing a number of positions and are listed by 247Sports as an “athlete.”

The website also ranks Pellot as the state’s fifth-best recruit, and Bell is fifth for next year’s class.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

