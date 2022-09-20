2 Las Vegas-area football players commit to Pac-12 schools
Silverado’s Donavyn Pellot committed to UCLA for this year’s class, and Liberty’s Landon Bell committed to Washington for the 2024 class.
Two highly rated Las Vegas-area football players have committed to Pac-12 Conference schools.
Each are capable of playing a number of positions and are listed by 247Sports as an "athlete."
The website also ranks Pellot as the state’s fifth-best recruit, and Bell is fifth for next year’s class.
