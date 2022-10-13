2 NFL players and a Heisman candidate: How local football recruits are faring

Recruiting rankings are easier to evaluate over time, and with more of a rearview mirror look, Las Vegas’ classes have produced some top-level talent.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) makes a touchdown catch under pressure from Arbor View's Tanner Aitken (15) in the first half of a football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman's Cedric Tillman tries to make a reception in the end zone against ReedÕs George Moreno in the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) is hit by Akron cornerback Tyson Durant (28) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. Tillman was injured on the play. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Bishop Gorman's Brevin Jordan runs for a touchdown against Reed in the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan (9) lines up for the snap during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Bishop Gorman's quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson scrambles under pressure from Reed during the first half of the NIAA 4A state championship football game in Reno, Nev., on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review Journal @NVMomentum

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) reacts after a 42-32 win over Utah in an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (8) beats Rutgers defensive back Patrice Rene (24) to make a catch for a 65-yard touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Piscataway, N.J. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor warms up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Going back to the 2018 class, two of the top 10 players from 247Sports’ Southern Nevada composite ratings are now in the NFL. Another is a Heisman Trophy candidate, and one is among the Southeastern Conference’s top receivers.

The 2019 class, however, has not produced much success. There are some hits from the 2020 class, but it’s a bit of a mixed bag. Though it’s too early to judge the 2021 and 2022 classes, some players are showing early promise and could become outstanding.

The 2023 class looks loaded with nine of the top 10 players committed to Power Five schools, and maybe it will live up to what 2018 has accomplished.

“Really since the class of 2017, which was dominated by Bishop Gorman, we’ve seen a rise in talent at levels unseen in Las Vegas,” Brandon Huffman, the 247Sports’ national recruiting editor, said in a text message.

“It’s not just Bishop Gorman either — though they certainly help the numbers. But Desert Pines, Arbor View and Liberty have turned out their share of top recruits as well. And it’s a number that I think will continue to rise in the coming years.”

Here’s how recent classes have fared:

2018

1. Palaie Gaoteote IV, Bishop Gorman, LB, Southern California — Productive player before transferring to Ohio State before this season.

2. Brevin Jordan, Bishop Gorman, TE, Miami (Fla.) — Mackey Award finalist in 2019 is in second year with Texans.

3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bishop Gorman, QB, UCLA — Heisman Trophy contender.

4. Elijah Wade, Arbor View, DL, UCLA — Medically retired.

5. Adam Plant, Bishop Gorman, DL, Texas Christian — Transferred to UNLV after 2019 season, and his 15.5 sacks lead the Rebels over that time.

6. Jalen Nailor, Bishop Gorman, WR, Michigan State — Rookie for the Vikings.

7. Jacob Isaia, Bishop Gorman, OL, Michigan State — Starter at Fresno State after transferring in March.

8. Jaden Mitchell, Desert Oasis, WR, Arizona — Injuries dogged him before he transferred to Texas State in April.

9. Kenyon Oblad, Liberty, QB, UNLV — Passed for more than 2,000 yards and 18 TDs. Later went to Utah Tech and then entered the transfer portal.

10. Cedric Tillman, Bishop Gorman, WR, Tennessee — Top returning Southeastern Conference receiver and the Volunteers’ top deep threat.

2019

1. Troy Fautanu, Liberty, OL, Washington — Has been a part-time starter.

2. Treven Ma’ae, Bishop Gorman, DL, Oregon — Mostly a reserve.

3. Kyu Blu Kelly, Bishop Gorman, CB, Stanford — All-Pac-12 second team in 2021 and honorable mention in 2020.

4. Brandon Yates, Liberty, OL, West Virginia — Starter last season, but no starts this year.

5. Beau Taylor, Bishop Gorman, OL, UCLA — Did not play before entering transfer portal in December.

6. Cameron Wiley, Desert Pines, RB, Minnesota — Second-leading rusher for Minnesota in 2020, but transferred to Akron after 2021 season. Has 178 yards rushing and two TDs this season.

7. Falcon Kaumatule, Bishop Gorman, OL, Utah — Has played in all six games this season.

8. DJ Heckard, Faith Lutheran, DL, Utah Tech — Played in five games in 2019 before transferring to a junior college.

9. Greg Oliver, Faith Lutheran, CB, Portland State — Played in seven games, but now is student at UNLV.

10. Kevin McGuire, Liberty, WR, Idaho — Left the program in December 2019.

2020

1. Darnell Washington, Desert Pines, TE, Georgia — Has started 18 career games, including all five this season at tight end. On the preseason Mackey Award list.

2. Rome Odunze, Bishop Gorman, WR, Washington — Has three consecutive 100-yard receiving games.

3. Micah Bowens, Bishop Gorman, QB Penn State — Redshirted at Penn State before transferring to Oklahoma in January 2021 and has not played this season.

4. Jonathan Pickett, Desert Pines, DL, North Texas — Has played sparingly.

5. Ikaika Ragsdale, Bishop Gorman, RB, North Texas — Honorable-mention all-conference in 2021.

6. Lincoln Tuioti-Mariner, Bishop Gorman, S, Air Force — Not on the roster.

7. Dahlin Mesake, Bishop Gorman, LB, Utah State — Not on the roster.

8. Gabriel Lopez, Desert Pines, DL, Washington State — Has played sparingly.

9. Hunter Kaupiko, Faith Lutheran, LB, San Diego State — Transferred to UNR after 2020 season and has played sparingly this season.

10. Iopu Tauiliili, Chaparral, LB — Did not appear to sign anywhere.

2021

1. Moliki Matavao, Liberty, TE, Oregon — Mostly a backup, but has started twice.

2. Ma’a Gaoteote, Bishop Gorman, LB, Michigan State — Has received playing time on defense and special teams.

3. Tiaoalii Savea, Desert Pines, DL, UCLA — Played in 10 games in 2021 before transferring to Arizona. Has seven tackles this season.

4. Michael Jackson, Desert Pines, WR, USC — Played in eight games last season, but has not played this year because of an undisclosed injury.

5. Braezhon Ross, Desert Pines, DL, Jackson State — Not on the roster.

6. Jaden Hicks, Bishop Gorman, S, Washington State — Forced into starting lineup and has made double-digit tackles in three consecutive games.

7. Benjamin Roy, Liberty, OL, UCLA — Reserve.

8. Zephaniah Maea, Liberty, LB, Colorado — Entered transfer portal after one season.

9. Darrien Stewart, Desert Pines, S, Utah — Reserve.

10. Zyrus Fiaseu, Liberty, LB, San Diego State — Reserve.

2022

1. Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman, S, USC — Reserve.

2. Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman, DL, Miami — Reserve.

3. Jovantae Barnes, Desert Pines, RB, Oklahoma — Has rushed for 247 yards, including 100 against TCU.

4. Jake Taylor, Bishop Gorman, OL, Oklahoma — Reserve.

5. Germie Bernard, Liberty, WR, Michigan State — Has seven catches for 128 yards and two TDs.

6. Fabian Ross, Bishop Gorman, CB, USC — Reserve.

7. Anthony Jones, Liberty, LB, Oregon — Has not played.

8. Jayden Maiava, Liberty, QB, UNLV — Has not played.

9. Sir Mells, Liberty, DL, Oregon — Reserve.

10. Cam Barfield, Bishop Gorman, RB, Boston College — Reserve.