2019 Nevada Preps Richard Nelson Courage Award Winner

Desert Pines three-sport athlete and highly-touted football star Darnell Washington is the winner of the Richard Nelson Courage Award.

The Richard Nelson Courage Award is named for the former Chaparral football player who overcame obstacles in his life to shine on the field and earn a football scholarship.

Nelson, who was the award’s first winner, lost his life during his freshman year in college.

This year's winner of the Richard Nelson Courage Award is Desert Pines junior three-sport athlete Darnell Washington.

Washington competes in track and basketball for the Jaguars and is highly-regarded football recruit as a tight end on the Jaguars’ football team.

