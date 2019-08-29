105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

5 Las Vegas Valley football games to watch Friday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2019 - 3:04 pm
 
Updated August 29, 2019 - 3:05 pm

It’s a full slate of games for valley football teams Friday. Let’s take a look at five of the top matchups:

Bishop Gorman at St. Louis (Hawaii), 10 p.m.

Gorman has won 10 straight Class 4A state championships. St. Louis is gunning for its fourth in a row in Hawaii’s top division.

Both teams are ranked in USA Today’s Super 25, with St. Louis 12th and Gorman 13th. The Gaels’ main focus will be slowing the passing of Jayden de Laura, who has 541 yards and six touchdowns in the Crusaders’ 2-0 start. Gorman had a 27-0 first-quarter lead against Orem (Utah) last week and cruised to a 40-7 victory.

Liberty at Mililani (Hawaii), 10 p.m.

Liberty coach Rich Muraco has shown he’s not afraid to schedule tough opponents, and this season is no exception.

After playing three-time defending Arizona state champion Chandler, the Patriots meet a Mililani team that is widely regarded as the second best in Hawaii behind St. Louis. Mililani has the advantage of having played three games, all wins. Kanyon Stoenking threw for 345 yards for Liberty last week, but the Patriots couldn’t overcome four turnovers.

Bishop Manogue at Desert Pines, 7 p.m.

It’s the season opener for both teams and figures to be an early measuring stick.

Bishop Manogue reached the state championship game last year, but it must replace the state-record 3,143 yards rushing and 45 touchdowns that graduated with Peyton Dixon. Quarterback Drew Scolari threw for 2,077 yards and 27 TD passes last season, so the deep, talented and experienced Desert Pines defensive line will need to keep him under constant pressure.

American Fork (Utah) at Arbor View, 7 p.m.

American Fork likes to throw the ball and has done so on 62 percent of its plays in its two games. Sophomore QB Maddog Madsen has 478 yards passing and five TDs. Arbor View relies on its ground game. The Aggies rushed for 373 yards, with Daniel Mitchell leading the way with 135 yards and two scores, and threw four passes in a 42-0 win over Basic last week.

Clark vs. Rancho (at Durango), 7 p.m.

Two teams without a home this season meet with completely different objectives.

For Rancho, the goal is to build on the momentum from a 31-0 win over Western in which it jumped to a 13-0 first-quarter lead and added one touchdown in each of the final three periods. Clark hopes to make progress after an offensive struggle in a 21-7 loss to Virgin Valley. The Chargers completed 6 of 30 passes.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Palo Verde comes back to beat Durango
RJ

Charron Thomas scored three rushing touchdowns and added another on a punt return as Palo Verde rallied for a 43-27 road victory over Durango.

Liberty High's Edward Gastelum (4) fumbles after being tackled by Chandler, Ariz., High's Kyler ...
Liberty falls to Arizona powerhouse in season opener, 31-17
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

The Patriots, facing three-time defending Arizona state champion Chandler, kept the score close most of the way before fading late en route to a home loss.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) makes his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against ...
Bishop Gorman scores early, often in 40-7 victory in opener
By Robert Horne Special to the / RJ

Bishop Gorman took control early and rolled to a 40-7 home victory over Orem (Utah) on Friday night as prep football season opened across the Las Vegas Valley.

Desert Pines High School defensive linemen Gabriel Lopez, front left, Blaze Homalon (55), Darne ...
Desert Pines boasts elite, deep defensive line
By / RJ

When many teams turn to their bench to let a starter get some rest, there’s a noticeable drop-off. That doesn’t figure to be a problem for the Desert Pines defensive line.

Foothill players celebrate a 21-17 victory over Basic at Basic High School in Henderson on F ...
Prep football television schedule announced
By Bartt Davis / RJ

The 11-game regular-season television schedule was released Friday afternoon. All games will air live at 7 p.m. each Thursday on KVMY (My LV TV).