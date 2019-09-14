78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Arbor View edges Legacy in overtime, 38-32

By Sam Leeper Special to the Review-Journal
September 13, 2019 - 11:48 pm
 

When it comes to the Arbor View offense, the focus is simple.

Run, run, run.

The Aggies want to control the tempo, and that was certainly true Friday night at home against Legacy.

Arbor View ran 65 plays and kept the football for more than 33 minutes, but needed three plays in overtime before finally securing a win.

Keoka Charmichel’s second 2-yard rushing touchdown came in overtime, and the Aggies’ defense did the rest in a 38-32 victory.

Both offenses combined for more than 730 yards, but the game wasn’t decided until Trent Whalen’s pressure of Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes’ fourth-down pass resulted in an incompletion.

“It was ugly,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said. “But the guys hung in there and continued to battle.”

Arbor View (3-1) drove 62 yards in eight plays for the game-tying score on the first 2-yard score by Charmichel. Easton Jones, who hit a 49-yard field goal to end the first half, made the PAT and the game went into overtime.

The Aggies got the ball first in overtime, and after back-to-back carries by Daniel Mitchell, Charmichel called his own number for the score.

Olaes, who provided all the yards for the Longhorns, hitting 16 of 23 passes for 315 yards and rushing for 64 yards, couldn’t answer against a swarming Aggies defense. His fourth-down incompletion broke a streak of nine straight completions by the Legacy junior.

Olaes threw for four touchdowns, two to Aaron Holloway, who had six catches for 162 yards and TDs of 65 and 27 yards. Olaes also threw TD passes of 80 yards to Akendell Wilson and 17 yards to Anthony Myles.

Mitchell led Arbor View with 120 yards rushing on 26 carries, and Jaedyn Jackson added 118 yards on 19 carries with two TDs.

“We want to wear teams down,” said Gerber, whose team had the ball for 18 minutes in the first half but trailed 20-15. “We just stay with the game plan and keep grinding away. Without a doubt, the effort was there tonight.”

Legacy fell to 1-2.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Palo Verde junior running back Charron Thomas (2) leaps through an open hole past Green Valley ...
Palo Verde capitalizes on Green Valley’s mistakes in 14-7 win
By Jeff Wollard Special / RJ

Several critical miscues paralyzed the Gators, and Charron Thomas rushed 19 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a road victory Friday night.

Bishop Gorman football coach Kenny Sanchez on Aug. 31, 2018. Patrick Breen/The Arizona Republic
Bishop Gorman bounces back with 42-21 victory
By / RJ

Cam Barfield rushed for 209 yards and Rome Odunze caught 10 passes for 217 yards as the Gaels defeated Servite (California) on Saturday in the Polynesian Football Classic.

Lberty's Daniel Britt (18) is tackled by St. John Bosco's Jake Newman (7) during the first quar ...
Liberty overwhelmed by St. John Bosco, 49-7
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

DJ Uiagalelei, the nation’s top-ranked quarterback, threw an 80-yard touchdown pass on the game’s first play to lead third-ranked St. John Bosco past the Patriots.