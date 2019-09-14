Arbor View edges Legacy in overtime, 38-32

Keoka Charmichel’s second 2-yard rushing touchdown came in overtime, and the Aggies’ defense did the rest in a victory over the Longhorns on Friday night.

When it comes to the Arbor View offense, the focus is simple.

Run, run, run.

The Aggies want to control the tempo, and that was certainly true Friday night at home against Legacy.

Arbor View ran 65 plays and kept the football for more than 33 minutes, but needed three plays in overtime before finally securing a win.

Keoka Charmichel’s second 2-yard rushing touchdown came in overtime, and the Aggies’ defense did the rest in a 38-32 victory.

Both offenses combined for more than 730 yards, but the game wasn’t decided until Trent Whalen’s pressure of Legacy quarterback Evan Olaes’ fourth-down pass resulted in an incompletion.

“It was ugly,” Arbor View coach Matt Gerber said. “But the guys hung in there and continued to battle.”

Arbor View (3-1) drove 62 yards in eight plays for the game-tying score on the first 2-yard score by Charmichel. Easton Jones, who hit a 49-yard field goal to end the first half, made the PAT and the game went into overtime.

The Aggies got the ball first in overtime, and after back-to-back carries by Daniel Mitchell, Charmichel called his own number for the score.

Olaes, who provided all the yards for the Longhorns, hitting 16 of 23 passes for 315 yards and rushing for 64 yards, couldn’t answer against a swarming Aggies defense. His fourth-down incompletion broke a streak of nine straight completions by the Legacy junior.

Olaes threw for four touchdowns, two to Aaron Holloway, who had six catches for 162 yards and TDs of 65 and 27 yards. Olaes also threw TD passes of 80 yards to Akendell Wilson and 17 yards to Anthony Myles.

Mitchell led Arbor View with 120 yards rushing on 26 carries, and Jaedyn Jackson added 118 yards on 19 carries with two TDs.

“We want to wear teams down,” said Gerber, whose team had the ball for 18 minutes in the first half but trailed 20-15. “We just stay with the game plan and keep grinding away. Without a doubt, the effort was there tonight.”

Legacy fell to 1-2.