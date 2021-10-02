Arbor View shakes off slow start, rolls past Palo Verde

Arbor View led Palo Verde 6-2 at halftime, then scored 27 consecutive points to roll to a home victory Friday night in Class 5A Desert League play.

Neither Arbor View nor Palo Verde got much going in the first half Friday night.

Palo Verde scored first with a safety, and the Aggies answered with a touchdown for a 6-2 halftime lead.

It was all Arbor View after that, as its offense kicked into overdrive late in the third quarter and the defense pitched a shutout in a 33-2 home win.

Kyle Holmes threw for 205 yards and two touchdowns, Makhai Donaldson had 172 all-purpose yards and two scores, and D’Andre Washington had 70 yards receiving and a touchdown and 30 yards rushing and a score.

The Aggies (5-2, 1-1 Class 5A Desert League) avoided an 0-2 league start after last week’s 52-0 loss to Bishop Gorman.

Palo Verde (3-3, 0-2) will look to avoid an 0-3 league start when it plays at Canyon Springs next week.

Bishop Gorman 51, Canyon Springs 0 — At Bishop Gorman, William Stallings rushed for two touchdowns and Styles Stockham threw for two scores for the Gaels.

Micah Alejado ran for a score and threw for one, and Zachariah Branch, Maleik Pabon and Audric Harris each had a receiving touchdown for Gorman (5-1, 2-0 5A Mountain League).

Canyon Springs fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Liberty 55, Centennial 0 — At Liberty, Germie Bernard scored three touchdowns — on a run, reception and punt return — for the Patriots.

Liberty (6-1, 2-0 5A Mountain League) scored three second-half touchdowns despite not taking a snap on offense. Ikalewa Paaoao returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Elijah Bungat returned one for a TD.

Clark 42, Durango 7 — At Clark, Mason King threw for three touchdowns and ran for one, and the Chargers got their first league win.

D’on Williams started the scoring for Clark (5-1, 1-1 4A Mountain League) with a 60-yard interception return for a score. Lebon Makwashi had two touchdown receptions.

Durango (3-3, 0-1) scored on a 25-yard pass from Maverik Cormier to Jaxon Young in the second half.

Las Vegas 28, Basic 27 — At Basic, Adonis Jackson ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including a 2-yard plunge with five minutes left to lift the Wildcats in a back-and-forth game.

After Las Vegas (4-2, 2-0 4A Mountain League) kicked the extra point to take the lead, Basic (2-3, 0-1) drove to the Las Vegas 1-yard line, but missed a field goal before the Wildcats ran out the clock.

Shadow Ridge 64, Bonanza 3 — At Shadow Ridge, Coen Nicholas Coloma threw touchdown passes on his only two attempts, and Jaquieze Holland ran for 101 yards and three scores in the Mustangs’ blowout.

Shadow Ridge (5-1, 2-0 4A Sky League) led 35-0 after the first quarter, and the clock ran the rest of the game.

Bonanza fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Coronado 62, Mojave 0 — At Coronado, Joshua Andrade was 10-for-13 for 200 yards and five touchdowns passing in the Cougars’ rout.

Isaiah Bottley caught two touchdown passes for Coronado (3-2, 2-0 4A Sky League), which faces a showdown at home against Shadow Ridge next week. Ike Nnakenyi had a strip sack for a touchdown, and Jeremiah Kunitake returned an interception for a score.

Mojave fell to 3-2 and 0-2.

Silverado 56, Cimarron-Memorial 12 — At Silverado, Caden Harris ran for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for the Skyhawks.

Brandon Tunnell threw for 150 yards and a touchdown and ran for another, and Donavyn Pellot caught Tunnell’s scoring strike and ran for a score for Silverado (6-0, 2-0 4A Desert League), which remained 4A’s only undefeated team. John Agounke and Gary O’Donnell also had rushing touchdowns, and Jaden Thrower returned an interception for a score.

Cimarron-Memorial fell to 2-4 and 1-1.

Desert Oasis 42, Chaparral 39 — At Chaparral, Tyler Stott threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Flasher with nine seconds left to rally the Diamondbacks.

Stott was 28-for-43 for 416 yards and five touchdowns and three interceptions, and he ran for a score for Desert Oasis (5-1, 2-0 4A Desert League), which won despite missing about half its team because of COVID-19. Flasher had 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing score.

Chaparral fell to 1-4 and 0-2.

Del Sol 14, Western 7 — At Western, Jauhmier Pink and Michael Brown ran for a touchdown apiece, and the Dragons earned their first win in a nonleague game.

Del Sol (1-3) trailed 7-0 at halftime and 7-6 entering the fourth quarter before Brown’s score made the difference.

Western (1-5) scored on a fumble return in the second quarter.

Eldorado 15, Boulder City 14 — At Eldorado, Matthew Gallegos ran for a touchdown and threw for one, and his 2-point pass to Marcus Reynolds late in the third quarter proved to be the difference.

The Sundevils (3-3, 2-0 3A Desert League) trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, and Boulder City was close to scoring again in the second. But Eldorado stopped the Eagles (3-3, 1-1) on three straight tries from the 1-yard line, and the momentum shifted.

The Sundevils kept the ball the entire fourth quarter.

Virgin Valley 45, Rancho 0 — At Virgin Valley, Gavin Brown was 13-for-17 for 165 yards and three touchdown passes to three receivers as the Bulldogs rebounded from their first loss.

Jimmy Kelly, Cameron Perkins and Benson Leavitt had receiving touchdowns, and Kellen Dugan ran for 100 yards and two scores on 13 carries for Virgin Valley (5-1, 1-0 3A Mountain League).

Rancho fell to 1-3 and 0-2.

Pahrump Valley 20, SLAM Nevada 18 — At Pahrump Valley, the Trojans jumped to a 14-0 lead and held on for their first win.

Pahrump Valley (1-3, 1-1 3A Desert) stopped a four-game winning streak for SLAM Nevada (4-3, 0-1).

Moapa Valley 48, Valley 6 — At Moapa Valley, Gunnar Redd caught two touchdown passes and rushed for a score to help the Pirates stay unbeaten.

Peyton Neilson was 5-for-6 for 120 yards and three touchdowns for Moapa Valley (6-0, 2-0 3A Mountain), which jumped to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Jayme Carvajal and Landon Wrzesinski scored rushing touchdowns for the Pirates.

Valley (2-4, 1-1) scored in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by quarterback Tyler Searcy.

Sandy Valley 46, Beaver Dam 8 — At Sandy Valley, Cody Wiltse and Zhamir Washington ran for two touchdowns apiece for the Sidewinders.

Sonny Lovato threw for one touchdown and ran for one for Sandy Valley (1-1), which scored 32 first-quarter points.

Beaver Dam fell to 0-2.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.