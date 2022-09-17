Bishop Gorman ends nonleague schedule with decisive win

Quarterback Micah Alejado completed 11 of 15 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns while playing just the first half, sparking Bishop Gorman past Brookwood (Georgia).

Bishop Gorman takes the field at home to face Brookwood (Georgia). (Alex Wright/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Playing in its final nonleague game of the season — and in front of a nationally televised audience — Bishop Gorman made a statement.

The Gaels defeated Brookwood (Georgia) 70-10 Friday night at Fertitta Field, getting touchdowns from eight players.

Junior quarterback Micah Alejado completed 11 of 15 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns while playing just the first half.

“After this fifth really hard game, the kids are hitting their stride for what we can do,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “The sky’s the limit.”

After stalling out at midfield on their first drive, the Gaels found their groove when junior running back Devon Rice broke off a 55-yard touchdown run on the first play of their ensuing possession.

The rout was on, as Gorman (4-1) scored on its next six drives while taking a 46-point halftime lead. The Gaels outgained the Broncos 361 to 106 yards in the first half.

“It starts with the way we’ve prepared,” Browner said. “I’m proud of the kids for how prepared they were. They were locked in all week.”

Gorman’s defense did its part by limiting Brookwood (1-3) to four first downs. After allowing a 72-yard pass that put Brookwood inside the 10-yard line, Gorman stuffed Brookwood on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line.

Alejado threw for touchdown passes of 16, 23 and 33 yards. His 16-yard TD pass in the first quarter was to senior wide receiver Zachariah Branch, a Southern California commit.

After missing Gorman’s last game against Hamilton (Arizona) with an injury, Branch made his return to the field. He added a 65-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the second quarter that put the game on a running clock.

“We know how good of a player he is; he’s electric,” Browner said. “He’s also surrounded by other electric players. It makes it tough when you start eyeing on him because then you’ll have problems somewhere else.”

Brookwood quarterback Dylan Lonergan, an Alabama commit, was under pressure all night from the Gorman defense. He was sacked five times and completed 11 of 21 passes for 158 yards.

The Broncos’ touchdown came in the third quarter on a 6-yard rush from Jumal Prothro.

The Gaels open Class 5A Desert league play next Friday at Arbor View (4-0), which defeated Green Valley 34-0 on Friday. Browner said the focus will have to remain the same as during the nonleague schedule.

“Just like how we prepared for Brookwood, we’re going to prepare the same way for Arbor View,” Browner said. “It’s going to be a really big challenge.”

