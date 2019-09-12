Bishop Gorman looks for 2nd straight win against Lone Peak (Utah)

Green Valley's Garrett Castro (7) passes against Canyon Springs in the first quarter of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 7, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

It’s another full week of football in the valley. Let’s take a look at five of the top matchups.

Bishop Gorman at Lone Peak (Utah), 1 p.m. Saturday

Gorman is 2-1 after a 42-21 win over Servite (California) last week. Lone Peak moved to 4-0 with a 28-22 win over Farmington.

Lone Peak has a potent passing attack, with JD Neeleman having put up 1,100 yards and nine touchdowns. He has a pair of receivers in Shawn Wood and Trajan Hansen who have more than 400 yards apiece, and Wood has scored five TDs.

Liberty at Centennial (California), 7 p.m. Friday

Liberty meets its fourth straight team that was ranked in the nation’s top 40 at the end of last season.

The Patriots have yet to find the win column, and Centennial has done so only once in facing a similarly difficult slate. Centennial is led by running back Nicholas Floyd, who has 467 yards and seven TDs rushing. The Huskies have used three quarterbacks, each of whom has completed 12 passes.

Palo Verde at Green Valley, 7 p.m. Friday

Palo Verde has yet to allow a point in the second half of its two games, but has had to come back to win both of them. Green Valley is still licking its wounds, literally and figuratively, after a 28-7 loss to Moapa Valley in which it lost starting quarterback Garrett Castro to injury in the second quarter. His status for Friday’s game is unknown.

Legacy at Arbor View, 7 p.m. Friday

Two teams trying to bounce back from losses and that approach things differently go at it in this one.

Arbor View’s ground-based double-wing attack will try to wear out the Legacy defense, while Legacy’s tandem of quarterback Evan Oleas and Aaron Holloway can strike any time through the air.

Clark at Chaparral, 7 p.m. Friday

These teams are still looking to prove themselves despite a combined 5-1 record.

Chaparral is 3-0 behind a rushing offense that averages 225 yards. It will face a Clark defense that has allowed only six points in its last two games, wins over Rancho and Valley.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.