Bishop Gorman rides aerial attack to win over Utah school

By Justin Lafferty Special to the Review-Journal
September 11, 2021 - 10:04 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch in the fourth ...
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) runs the ball for a touchdown after a catch in the fourth quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) tackles Luke Durfey (5) for a touchback in the second quarter o ...
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) tackles Luke Durfey (5) for a touchback in the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) interferes with a pass intended for Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) i ...
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) interferes with a pass intended for Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) in the second quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Brady (6) runs the ball in the second quarter of a football game again ...
Bishop Gorman's Jonathan Brady (6) runs the ball in the second quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) makes a catch in the second quarter of a football game aga ...
Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (1) makes a catch in the second quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Jeremiah Hughes (13) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter of a fo ...
Bishop Gorman's Jeremiah Hughes (13) makes a catch for a touchdown in the first quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) steps out of bounds after a catch in the first quarter of a football ...
Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) steps out of bounds after a catch in the first quarter of a football game against Bishop Gorman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) interferes with a pass intended for Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) i ...
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) interferes with a pass intended for Lone Peak's Luke Hyde (2) in the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Lone Peak's Luke Durfey (5) holds a recovered fumble by Bishop Gorman in the first quarter of a ...
Lone Peak's Luke Durfey (5) holds a recovered fumble by Bishop Gorman in the first quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) is tackled by Lone Peak's Spencer Fotu (7) after a run in the s ...
Bishop Gorman's Zion Branch (5) is tackled by Lone Peak's Spencer Fotu (7) after a run in the second quarter of a football at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) and Benjamin Hudson (22) tackle Lone Peak's Cole Christensen (1 ...
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) and Benjamin Hudson (22) tackle Lone Peak's Cole Christensen (1) in the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) breaks a pass intended for Lone Peak's Crew McChesney (3) in th ...
Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (4) breaks a pass intended for Lone Peak's Crew McChesney (3) in the fourth quarter of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr. (25) runs the ball in the third quarter of a football gam ...
Bishop Gorman's William Stallings Jr. (25) runs the ball in the third quarter of a football game against Lone Peak at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Bishop Gorman moved the ball through the air with ease and rolled past Lone Peak (Utah) 35-7 on Saturday night in the finale of the Polynesian Classic at Gorman.

Quarterback Micah Alejado finished 10-for-12 for 369 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Gaels (3-0), ranked No. 8 in the nation by USA Today. Zachariah Branch accounted for 131 of those yards and one score on three receptions and had a 70-yard punt return for a TD.

Lone Peak’s score came in the first quarter on a 16-yard pass from Easton Comer to Crew McChestney. The Gaels tied the score with an Alejado 73-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hughes to end the first quarter.

Alejado gave Gorman a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when he found Elijah Lofton for a 15-yard TD pass.

Midway through the second quarter, the Knights (2-1) appeared poised to tie the score, but Luke Durfey’s fumble at the 2-yard line went out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

The Gaels easily drove down the field, ending the drive with a 4-yard TD run by Cam Barfield for a 21-7 lead shortly before halftime.

Bishop Gorman went ahead 28-7 on Branch’s punt return in the third quarter. Branch caught the ball inches from the Lone Peak sideline, evaded a defender, reversed field and sprinted down the home sideline for the score.

Branch found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a perfectly placed 81-yard TD pass from Alejado.

