Bishop Gorman rides aerial attack to win over Utah school

Bishop Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado was 10-for-12 for 369 yards and three touchdowns, and Zachariah Branch finished with 131 yards receiving and two TDs.

Bishop Gorman moved the ball through the air with ease and rolled past Lone Peak (Utah) 35-7 on Saturday night in the finale of the Polynesian Classic at Gorman.

Quarterback Micah Alejado finished 10-for-12 for 369 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Gaels (3-0), ranked No. 8 in the nation by USA Today. Zachariah Branch accounted for 131 of those yards and one score on three receptions and had a 70-yard punt return for a TD.

Lone Peak’s score came in the first quarter on a 16-yard pass from Easton Comer to Crew McChestney. The Gaels tied the score with an Alejado 73-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Hughes to end the first quarter.

Alejado gave Gorman a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter when he found Elijah Lofton for a 15-yard TD pass.

Midway through the second quarter, the Knights (2-1) appeared poised to tie the score, but Luke Durfey’s fumble at the 2-yard line went out the back of the end zone for a touchback.

The Gaels easily drove down the field, ending the drive with a 4-yard TD run by Cam Barfield for a 21-7 lead shortly before halftime.

Bishop Gorman went ahead 28-7 on Branch’s punt return in the third quarter. Branch caught the ball inches from the Lone Peak sideline, evaded a defender, reversed field and sprinted down the home sideline for the score.

Branch found the end zone again in the fourth quarter on a perfectly placed 81-yard TD pass from Alejado.