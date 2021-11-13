63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Football

Bishop Gorman rides big plays to victory over Liberty

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 12, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
Bishop Gorman High School's football team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzu ...
Bishop Gorman High School's football team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Zachariah Branch scored on a 93-yard punt return and 53-yard reception, Jonathan Brady took a short pass 80 yards for a touchdown, and Bishop Gorman ended Liberty’s reign as state champion with a 35-14 home win Friday night in the Class 5A Southern Region title game.

Micah Alejado threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns for Gorman (11-1), which avenged a 30-24 overtime loss to Liberty (10-2) in the 2019 Desert Region final.

The Gaels will meet the Northern Region champion for the state title Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Bishop Gorman outwardly downplays rematch with Liberty
Bishop Gorman outwardly downplays rematch with Liberty
2
Bishop Gorman rides big plays to victory over Liberty
Bishop Gorman rides big plays to victory over Liberty
3
Liberty’s Muraco cool, calm as Gorman rematch finally arrives
Liberty’s Muraco cool, calm as Gorman rematch finally arrives
4
Fielder’s Choices: Long-awaited Liberty-Gorman rematch will pack in fans
Fielder’s Choices: Long-awaited Liberty-Gorman rematch will pack in fans
5
Liberty, Rancho reach Class 4A girls state volleyball final
Liberty, Rancho reach Class 4A girls state volleyball final
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Coronado High defensive back Davion Martinez (99) tries to stop Basic wide receiver Treyson Red ...
Coronado rusty, but manages to get past Basic
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

Coronado’s offense wasn’t sharp after a bye week, but its defense stifled the Basic offense in a 13-0 win in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

Foothill quarterback Jack Throw is sacked during a 5A region semifinal at Bishop Gorman on Frid ...
Gorman dominates Foothill despite shutout streak ending
By Lindsey Smith Special to the / RJ

Foothill’s Kendric Thomas ran for a 72-yard touchdown to end Gorman’s shutout streak at six games, but the rest of the night was all Gaels in a 63-6 win.

Shadow Ridge's Kela Cox (2) takes down Durango's Tanner Nitsche (8) in front of Shadow Ridge's ...
Shadow Ridge celebrates 1st playoff win in 15 years
By Justin Lafferty Special to the / RJ

Shadow Ridge beat Durango 38-7 for its first playoff win in 15 years behind 138 yards and three touchdowns rushing from Jaquieze Holland.