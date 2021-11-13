Bishop Gorman rides big plays to victory over Liberty

Bishop Gorman had three huge plays that allowed it to build a lead on Liberty and get a win in the Class 5A Southern Region championship game Friday night.

Bishop Gorman High School's football team on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Zachariah Branch scored on a 93-yard punt return and 53-yard reception, Jonathan Brady took a short pass 80 yards for a touchdown, and Bishop Gorman ended Liberty’s reign as state champion with a 35-14 home win Friday night in the Class 5A Southern Region title game.

Micah Alejado threw for 238 yards and three touchdowns for Gorman (11-1), which avenged a 30-24 overtime loss to Liberty (10-2) in the 2019 Desert Region final.

The Gaels will meet the Northern Region champion for the state title Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

