Football

Bishop Gorman rolls past SLAM! Nevada in football opener

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 20, 2021 - 1:46 am
 
Bishop Gorman head football coach Brent Browner, middle, leads practice on Friday, Feb. 19, 202 ...
Bishop Gorman head football coach Brent Browner, middle, leads practice on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman spread the wealth in a 51-0 win over SLAM! Nevada to open its spring season Friday night.

The Gaels ran for 242 yards and passed for 100, and each touchdown was scored by a different player.

Micah Alejado, Styles Stockham and Isaac Graham threw for a touchdown each, and Zachariah Branch, Elijah Lofton, Maleik Pabon had touchdown receptions. Cam Barfield, Isaac Arreola, Micah Kaapana and Devon Rice scored a rushing touchdown apiece, and Jonathan Brady ran the opening kickoff back for a score.

The Gaels (1-0) will meet Faith Lutheran (2-0) on Friday in a battle of Class 5A teams. SLAM! Nevada (1-1) will face Moapa Valley.

The Meadows 21, Calvary Chapel 20: At Calvary Chapel, The Meadows (2-0) scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters to claim the win.

Calvary Chapel (0-2) scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, but a missed extra point after its first score proved to be the difference.

Moapa Valley 36, Pahrump Valley 0: At Pahrump Valley, the Pirates (1-1) rebounded from last week’s 41-20 loss to 5A Faith Lutheran.

The Trojans (0-1) will meet Virgin Valley next week.

Lincoln County 36, White Pine 34: At White Pine, the Lynx (2-0) outscored the Bobcats 22-8 in the second and third quarters to take control.

White Pine (1-1) rallied with 12 consecutive points in the fourth quarter but fell just short.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

