Bishop Gorman rolls past SLAM! Nevada in football opener

Bishop Gorman spread the wealth in a win over SLAM! Nevada on Friday. The Gaels ran for 242 yards and passed for 100, and each touchdown was scored by a different player.

Bishop Gorman head football coach Brent Browner, middle, leads practice on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Bishop Gorman High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Bishop Gorman spread the wealth in a 51-0 win over SLAM! Nevada to open its spring season Friday night.

The Gaels ran for 242 yards and passed for 100, and each touchdown was scored by a different player.

Micah Alejado, Styles Stockham and Isaac Graham threw for a touchdown each, and Zachariah Branch, Elijah Lofton, Maleik Pabon had touchdown receptions. Cam Barfield, Isaac Arreola, Micah Kaapana and Devon Rice scored a rushing touchdown apiece, and Jonathan Brady ran the opening kickoff back for a score.

The Gaels (1-0) will meet Faith Lutheran (2-0) on Friday in a battle of Class 5A teams. SLAM! Nevada (1-1) will face Moapa Valley.

The Meadows 21, Calvary Chapel 20: At Calvary Chapel, The Meadows (2-0) scored a touchdown in each of the final three quarters to claim the win.

Calvary Chapel (0-2) scored a touchdown in each of the first three quarters, but a missed extra point after its first score proved to be the difference.

Moapa Valley 36, Pahrump Valley 0: At Pahrump Valley, the Pirates (1-1) rebounded from last week’s 41-20 loss to 5A Faith Lutheran.

The Trojans (0-1) will meet Virgin Valley next week.

Lincoln County 36, White Pine 34: At White Pine, the Lynx (2-0) outscored the Bobcats 22-8 in the second and third quarters to take control.

White Pine (1-1) rallied with 12 consecutive points in the fourth quarter but fell just short.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.