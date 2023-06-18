92°F
Football

Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big Ten school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2023 - 7:54 pm
 
Bishop Gorman's Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the ...
Bishop Gorman's Micah Kaapana (22) runs the ball for a touchdown during the second half of the football 5A regional final against Liberty at Liberty High School in Henderson, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman running back Micah Kaapana announced his college commitment to Michigan Saturday on his social media accounts.

Kaapana chose Michigan over other schools such as Arizona State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Utah. He received an offer from Michigan in late April and took an official visit earlier this month, according to his Twitter account.

A three-star prospect by 247Sports, Kaapana is the fourth-ranked Class of 2024 recruit in Nevada by the site.

The 5-foot, 11-inch, 195-pound running back finished the 2022 season averaging 14.3 yards per carry with 1,001 rushing yards on 70 carries with 15 rushing touchdowns. Kaapana scored five touchdowns on five touches in Gorman’s win in the Class 5A state title game last November.

Kaapana is the second Gorman player to announce his college commitment to a Power 5 school this week. Tight end Elija Lofton, the state’s top recruit, announced his commitment to Miami on Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

1
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada baseball team
2
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada softball team
3
Former Review-Journal prep editor honored by NIAA
4
Bishop Gorman running back commits to Big Ten school
5
2023 Nevada Preps All-Southern Nevada boys track and field team
Durango boys basketball star commits to Mountain West school
Best NFL players from Southern Nevada? Here’s our Top 5
Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Bishop Gorman’s Brooklyn Hicks
Former Review-Journal prep editor honored by NIAA
Gorman rolls to 5A state baseball title, first since 2015 — PHOTOS
Boys, girls teams will stick together in track, swimming
