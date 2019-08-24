94°F
Football

Bishop Gorman scores early, often in 40-7 victory in opener

By Robert Horne Special to the Review-Journal
August 23, 2019 - 9:43 pm
 

Bishop Gorman took control early and rolled to a 40-7 home victory over Orem (Utah) on Friday night as prep football season opened across the Las Vegas Valley.

The Gaels, ranked 18th by USA Today, scored less than a minute into the game and led 27-0 after the first quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

