Bishop Gorman scores early, often in 40-7 victory in opener
Bishop Gorman took control early and rolled to a 40-7 home victory over Orem (Utah) on Friday night as prep football season opened across the Las Vegas Valley.
The Gaels, ranked 18th by USA Today, scored less than a minute into the game and led 27-0 after the first quarter.
