Bishop Gorman scores early, often in 40-7 victory in opener

Bishop Gorman took control early and rolled to a 40-7 home victory over Orem (Utah) on Friday night as prep football season opened across the Las Vegas Valley.

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) makes his way to the end zone to score a touchdown against Orem during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of a football game against Orem at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Jaden Hicks, left, takes down Orem's Jaxon Williams during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Rome Odunze (4) points to the crowd as players enter the field before taking on Orem in a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman students cheer before the start of a football game against Orem at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) runs the ball past Orem's Brody Monson (16) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) celebrates a touchdown against Orem during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) celebrates a touchdown against Orem during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Micah Bowens (1) is forced out of bounds by Orem's Brody Monson (16) near the end zone during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman players celebrate a touchdown by Fabian Ross, not pictured, during the first half of a football game against Orem at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) runs the ball past Orem's Joe Smith (9) during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Zachariah Branch (9) runs the ball against Orem during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Micah Bowens (1) motions to teammates during the first half of a football game against Orem at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Orem's Jakob Robinson (87) tries to intercept a pass intended for Bishop Gorman during the first half of a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Gaels, ranked 18th by USA Today, scored less than a minute into the game and led 27-0 after the first quarter.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.