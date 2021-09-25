Bishop Gorman strikes early, often in rout of Arbor View — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman dominated from the start Friday night in its Desert League opener against Arbor View. The Gaels were coming off a stunning defeat a week earlier.

After Bishop Gorman did its usual entrance at its home stadium, the smoke the Gaels ran through lingered and caused a five-minute delay.

Once the smoke cleared, as is usually the case, there was little doubt Friday night belonged to Gorman.

Putting a pure giveaway the week before behind them, the Gaels took a 17-point first-quarter lead en route to a 52-0 victory over Arbor View.

It was a statement-making opening victory in Class 5A Desert League play for Gorman (4-1), which played its typical demanding nonleague schedule and was 1:05 from perfection before allowing 18 consecutive points last weekend to Hamilton in a shocking 25-24 loss in Chandler, Arizona.

“Last week, we got humbled and must’ve needed it,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “I can’t be more proud of the guys to get that feeling back, that feeling of accomplishment. There was something to prove. There was also a big thing of how do you come back from adversity? As bad as last week was, we’ve got to use it in a positive way, and the guys responded perfectly.”

The Gaels figured to be energized, though they were a little sloppy. They led 38-0 by halftime, and that was after having two touchdowns called back because of penalties. Gorman came away with just three points on those two drives.

Arbor View (4-2) had hoped to build on its 22-21 victory last week over Desert Pines, which was ranked third in 5A. But that never came close to happening.

“There was nothing to get out of this game,” Aggies coach Matt Gerber said. “We did absolutely nothing. It was an embarrassment on the field, so you move on.”

The Gaels dominated in all three phases. In the first half, they rolled up 271 yards of offense, held Arbor View to 14 yards while registering five sacks and set the tone in the first three minutes with a 51-yard punt return for a touchdown by Zachariah Branch.

With the outcome clearly decided, the second half was a mere formality, as the game went to a running clock and both teams went to their bench.

Gorman quarterback Micah Alejado played only the first half but did plenty of damage, completing 9 of 16 passes for 153 yards and a touchdown.

“Definitely starting league play in Nevada, wanted to come out here and make a statement and show everybody who we are,” Alejado said.

