Bishop Gorman strikes early, often in rout of St. Louis (Hawaii)

Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes, and Bishop Gorman jumped to a 21-0 first-quarter lead en route to a decisive win over Saint Louis on Friday night in Honolulu.

Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner, right, watches the Gaels warm up before Friday's game against St. Louis in Honolulu. Photo by Steven Erler/Honolulu Star Advertiser

Bishop Gorman's cheerleaders get ready for Friday's game against St. Louis in Honolulu. Photo by Steven Erler/Honolulu Star Advertiser

Bishop Gorman didn’t have time to lick its wounds after a close loss to defending national champion Mater Dei (California) last week.

The Gaels faced a trip to Hawaii to meet another perennial power in Saint Louis, but they were more than up to the challenge Friday night.

Micah Alejado threw five touchdown passes, and Gorman jumped to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter en route to a 56-14 win in Honolulu.

“Really big win. That was definitely a good team we just played,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “They’ve been one of the best teams in Hawaii for many years. It’s a tough trip, flying out here this far and all that goes along with that.”

Trech Kekahuna hauled in two touchdown passes, and Elijah Lofton, DeVon Rice, Micah Kaapana and Zachariah Branch grabbed one apiece for the Gaels (2-1). Melvin Spicer relieved Alejado and threw a touchdown pass, and Miles Norman ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns to balance out the offense.

Gorman answered a touchdown late in the first quarter by St. Louis (1-2) with 21 consecutive points in the second quarter to lead 42-7 at halftime.

“It was big,” Browner said of putting the Mater Dei loss behind. “The kids needed it. I’m happy with how they played and what they were able to do.”

The Gorman defense did its part with three first-half interceptions and “I couldn’t tell you how many sacks,” Browner said.

