Bishop Gorman throttles Foothill, wins league title — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman shut out Foothill 59-0 on Friday to complete a run through the Class 5A Desert League in which it outscored its five opponents 273-0.

Bishop Gorman High School's Maleik Pabon (8) scores a touchdown over Foothill High School's Kellen Robertus (7) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Micah Alejado (12), right, celebrates his touchdown with Zak Yamauchi (56) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's William 'Bubba' Proctor IV (30) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of a football game against Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Foothill High School in Henderson .(Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's quarterback Jack Thow looks to throw the ball during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Christopher Razeeq (2) tries to stop Bishop Gorman High School's Zachariah Branch (1) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Keshawn Wilridge Thomas (24), left, is tackled by Bishop Gorman High School's Palaie Faoa (10) Jeremiah Hughes (13) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's Keshawn Wilridge Thomas (24) carries a ball against Bishop Gorman High School's Jamih Otis (26) Cyrus Moss (11), behind, Palaie Faoa (10) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's quarterback Bishop Gorman High School's Styles Stockham (7) throws a pass against Foothill High School during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Elija Lofton (9) fails to make the catch against Foothill High School during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's Zachariah Branch (1) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Foothill High School's Amarion Meshack (5) follows him during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's players run out to the field before a football game against Bishop Gorman High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's players run out to the field before a football game against Bishop Gorman High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's players line up for the national anthem before a football game against Bishop Gorman High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's marching band line up before a football game against Bishop Gorman High School at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's cheerleaders performs before the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's cheerleaders perform during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's marching band performs during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's marching band performs during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Foothill High School's fans watch a play during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Bishop Gorman High School's cheerleaders perform during the second half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

On paper, it was a game to decide the Class 5A Desert League title. In reality, the champion was obvious after three minutes.

Micah Alejado completed all seven of his first-half passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns Friday night, connecting with Zachariah Branch for an 86-yard score just three minutes into the game to start top-ranked Bishop Gorman’s 59-0 road rout over No. 5 Foothill.

The win gave the Gaels (8-1, 5-0) the top postseason seed and solidified their status as the team to beat in Southern Nevada.

“We had no doubt we could win,” Gorman coach Brent Browner said. “But the important thing was to win the league at the 5A level.”

That confidence was bolstered on the Gaels’ next possession, when they needed six plays to score again on a 22-yard Alejado keeper up the middle to make it 14-0 with 4:40 remaining in the first quarter.

Gorman scored on each of its first-half possessions, expanding the lead in the second quarter on TD passes from Alejado to Maleik Pabon and Elijah Lofton, a 30-yard run by Tyreq Bevett, a 34-yard run by William Proctor and a safety to take a 43-0 lead into halftime.

The Falcons (4-2, 3-1) were unable to answer, settling for one first down in the game to go with minus-6 offensive yards. Gorman shut out all five of its league opponents, beating them by a combined total of 273-0.

“That’s a good team we beat right there,” Browner said. “It was all about execution for us. We changed some things during the week. The kids only had a couple days to practice a lot of stuff, and they executed at a high level.”

That execution continued in the second half with a platoon of mostly reserve players and a running clock. William Stallings had a 46-yard TD sprint, Jayden House scored on a Foothill fumble in the end zone, and the Gaels logged a second safety to put it away.

“We just want to make sure we’re executing no matter what the score is,” said Browner, whose squad racked up 338 of its 395 yards in the first half. “Everyone has taken part in the success we’ve had.”

Stallings finished with 75 yards on six carries to help Gorman, and Proctor added 71 yards on six carries.

Raul Barbosa was responsible for Foothill’s biggest play, a 14-yard reception from Billy Morse in the fourth quarter.