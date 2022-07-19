101°F
Bishop Gorman to kick off Polynesian Football Classic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2022 - 11:56 am
 
Bishop Gorman High School head coach Brent Browner directs his players during team's practice T ...
Bishop Gorman High School head coach Brent Browner directs his players during team's practice Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Polynesian Football Classic will take place in the valley over two weekends, featuring three games and involving teams from Nevada, Arizona and Hawaii.

The first two games will be played at Bishop Gorman, with the Gaels meeting Hamilton (Arizona) at 7 p.m. Sept. 9 in a rematch of a thrilling game from last season. Gorman blew a 24-7 lead with less than two minutes remaining in a 25-24 loss, its only defeat of the season.

Arbor View will meet Mountain Pointe (Arizona) at 7 p.m. Sept. 10, at Gorman. Liberty will host Kamehameha (Hawaii) at 7 p.m. Sept. 16.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

