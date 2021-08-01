Bishop Gorman’s Cyrus Moss tops among linebacker list
Bishop Gorman’s Cyrus Moss, the state’s No. 2 overall recruit, according to Rivals and 247Sports, is the Las Vegas Valley’s No. 1 linebacker entering the season.
The high school linebacker position is heavy on potential but short on experience.
Bishop Gorman’s pair have been on the field more than Liberty’s duo, but all of them are primed to finally have their true breakout seasons.
Here are the Review-Journal’s top five at the position entering the season.
Cyrus Moss, Bishop Gorman — The senior is Nevada’s No. 2 recruit, according to Rivals and 247Sports. He had 48 tackles, including seven for loss, and 3½ sacks as a sophomore.
Anthony Jones, Liberty — The senior Texas commit is as adept in coverage as he is stopping the run, a key asset for an outside linebacker in today’s game.
Benjamin Hudson, Bishop Gorman — The senior has seven offers, including three from Pac-12 teams. He recorded 23 tackles, including 5½ for loss and 1½ sacks, as a sophomore.
Cliffton Weber, Liberty — The senior should be a leader in the middle of the Patriots’ defense after recording 13 tackles and an interception in their 2019 state championship season.
Jordan Pollard, Faith Lutheran — The senior made the short spring season count, recording 39 tackles, six sacks and an interception in four games.
