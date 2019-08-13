Bishop Gorman’s Rome Odunze commits to Washington

Bishop Gorman wide receiver Rome Odunze will play college football at Washington, the senior announced via Twitter late Monday night.

His commitment is non-binding and won’t be official until he signs a national letter of intent. Football players can sign from Dec. 18 until Dec. 20. National Signing Day is Feb. 5.

The 6-foot-3-inch Odunze missed most of his sophomore season with a broken collarbone, but returned last year to post 60 receptions, 1,347 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. He emerged as one of the top receiver prospects on the West Coast and collected scholarship offers from more than 30 schools, including Alabama, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Odunze is a four-star prospect, per ESPN, and considered the state’s third-best senior recruit behind Gaels quarterback Micah Bowens and Desert Pines tight end Darnell Washington.

Bowens is committed to Penn State. Washington, a consensus five-star prospect, has not announced a commitment.

