Bishop Gorman’s Zion Branch tops among valley defensive backs

Bishop Gorman is loaded in the secondary, boasting four on the Review-Journal’s list of the five best defensive backs in the Las Vegas Valley.

Bishop Gorman coach Brent Browner and safety Zion Branch, 5, pose during Southern Nevada Football Coaches Association Media Day at Sierra Gold in Las Vegas Thursday, July 29, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bishop Gorman's Fabian Ross (8) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the first half of a football game against Orem at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's strong safety Kodi Decambra (31) during practice at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto)

The term “embarrassment of riches” was made for what Bishop Gorman has roaming in the secondary this season.

Four of the top eight recruits in Nevada among the 2022 and 2023 classes, according to 247Sports, are Gorman defensive backs.

Good luck to opponents who wish to throw against the Gaels.

Here are the Review-Journal’s top five defensive backs in the valley heading into the 2021 season.

1. Zion Branch, Bishop Gorman — The senior safety is the top-ranked recruit in the state, according to Rivals and 247Sports, and will choose between the top college programs in the country. He had five interceptions as a sophomore in 2019.

2. Fabian Ross, Bishop Gorman — The senior cornerback, ranked fourth by Rivals and 247Sports among Nevada recruits, has committed to Southern California.

3. Justyn Rhett, Bishop Gorman — The junior cornerback is 247Sports’ No. 3 Nevada recruit for the 2023 class and has ideal size at 6-foot, 1-inch and 190 pounds.

4. Saco Alofipo, Liberty — The senior safety is undersized at 5-10, 175, but he plays physical and aggressive football. He is committed to Utah State.

5. Kodi Decambra, Bishop Gorman — The junior safety is ranked fourth in the 247Sports Nevada Class of 2023 rankings and played in 13 games for the Gaels as a freshman.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.