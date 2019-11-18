76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Canyon Springs out of playoffs after player ruled ineligible

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 18, 2019 - 1:02 pm
 

Canyon Springs’ football team has been forced to forfeit all of its wins for this season because of its use of an ineligible player.

The Pioneers defeated Arbor View 24-20 last Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals, but it is Arbor View that will advance after the ruling. Both teams were notified of the situation Monday morning.

Canyon Springs started its season 0-6 but won its last four games. Arbor View will meet Desert Pines on Friday.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty)
Roundup: Canyon Springs stuns Arbor View 24-20
RJ

Martin Blake threw 17-yard touchdown pass to Donte McJoy on a botched field goal for the winning score. Bishop Gorman, Liberty advance to Desert Region final.

Palo Verde's Charron Thomas (2) reaches the end zone to score a touchdown past Las Vegas' Jaeli ...
Palo Verde erupts in second half for 41-23 playoff victory
By Jeff Wollard Special to the / RJ

Running back Charron Thomas rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead Palo Verde past Las Vegas on Friday night in the Mountain Region quarterfinals.

Desert Pines sophomore running back Javontae Barnes (22) breaks a big run past Faith Lutheran s ...
Desert Pines RB honors grandmother in 41-17 playoff victory
By Robert Horne Special to the / RJ

Desert Pines running back Javontae Barnes, whose grandmother died last weekend, ran for 197 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars past Faith Lutheran on Friday night.