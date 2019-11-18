Canyon Springs out of playoffs after player ruled ineligible

Canyon Springs’ football team has been forced to forfeit all of its wins for this season because of its use of an ineligible player.

The Pioneers defeated Arbor View 24-20 last Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals, but it is Arbor View that will advance after the ruling. Both teams were notified of the situation Monday morning.

Canyon Springs started its season 0-6 but won its last four games. Arbor View will meet Desert Pines on Friday.

