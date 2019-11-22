54°F
Football

Canyon Springs out of the playoffs after forfeits upheld

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 22, 2019 - 9:14 am
 

The Canyon Springs football team’s appeal of being removed from the Class 4A playoffs was denied Friday by a hearing officer.

An appeal hearing was held Thursday to determine the eligibility of quarterback DJ Lewis-Bealer, who was cleared to play by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association before the season but ruled ineligible by the Clark County School District on Monday. That ruling came three days after Canyon Springs defeated Arbor View 24-20 last Friday in the Mountain Region quarterfinals and forced the Pioneers to forfeit all its wins for the season.

Arbor View has been placed back into the postseason and will face Desert Pines in the Mountain Region semifinals Friday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Canyon Springs Football Lev… by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

