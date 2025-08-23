Canyon Springs football rebounds from opening loss to rout Clark

Following a blowout loss in Week One, Canyon Springs bounced back in a big way Friday night with a dominant win over host Clark.

Canyon Springs football head coach Quincy Burts poses for a video during a preseason meeting and media day at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Following a blowout loss in Week One, Canyon Springs bounced back in a big way Friday night with a dominant 47-6 win over host Clark.

The Pioneers (1-1) held the lead throughout as sophomore Mechki Carter returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a quick 7-0 advantage. It marked the second straight game that Canyon Springs returned the opening kickoff for a score — but last week it was the Pioneers’ only score in a 35-6 loss to Basic.

Canyon Springs coach Quincy Burts acknowledged the difference between the two games.

“We talked about getting hit in the face and being able to bounce back,” Burts said. “The focus is to be committed to one another and to see how this team grows.”

On its opening drive, Clark, playing its season opener, looked like it was prepared for a back-and-forth battle, as senior Andres Pollard broke off a 63-yard TD run on the second play from scrimmage. The ensuing extra point was missed, keeping Canyon Springs ahead 7-6.

From that point on, Clark could not figure out Canyon Springs’ defense, as the Chargers managed only 150 yards of offense for the rest of the game.

The brightest spot in an otherwise lackluster offense was Pollard. The four-star University of Washington commit finished the game with 93 rushing yards and 61 receiving yards on six receptions.

The Pioneers pulled away quickly, leading 21-6 after the first quarter. Clark had no answer for Canyon Springs’ rushing attack.

By halftime, six players had combined for 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior Javion Gunter led the way with 50 yards and a touchdown in the first half, including multiple big runs where he broke numerous tackles.

Seniors Mychal Johnson and Julian Nelson also had big games on the ground, each scoring a touchdown.

While the running attack was the focal point of Canyon Springs’ offense, the highlight play of the night came shortly before halftime, as junior Surdemetri Rodgers made a one-handed catch with a defensive back draped all over him and scored a 29-yard touchdown.

After halftime, Canyon Springs’ defense started to make big plays, as senior Seven Thomas recorded an interception and senior Jaiden Richardson recovered a fumble.

As a young team, Canyon Springs is looking to build momentum from its first win into its home opener next week against Carson.

“It’s our first home game with a new team,” Burts said. “(Carson) is traveling as a good team, so we’re excited, and we’re just trying to stack these days and get two wins.”