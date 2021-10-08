Canyon Springs stops Palo Verde on final play to clinch win — PHOTOS

Canyon Springs stopped Palo Verde on a last-second play to earn a 13-6 home victory Thursday night, its first in Class 5A Desert League play.

Canyon Springs' Omarion Ireland (22) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Ricardo Pulcher (1) and Canyon Springs' running back Kenneth Jacobs (7) break up as pass intended for Palo Verde's Jacob Fields (22) during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's running back Blair Thayer (23) gets stopped by Canyon Springs defense, including Ezekiel Lakes (18), during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Blair Thayer (23) runs the ball as a Canyon Springs player goes in for the tackle during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs running back Kenneth Jacobs (7) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Isiaih William (13) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Dionn Whittaker (3) reaches out for a reception before scoring a touchdown on the play against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Dionn Whittaker (3) runs with the ball after a reception to score a touchdown against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Paisley Nickelson (2) runs the ball past Canyon Springs' Laquari Dillon (5) during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Edward Rhambo (5) is forced out of bounds by Canyon Springs' Laquari Dillon (5) during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Omarion Ireland (22) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Edward Rhambo (5) runs the ball against Canyon Springs during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Nyic'quavayion Willis (11) gets tripped up by Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Darion Smith (6) runs the ball against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Nyic'quavayion Willis (11) runs the ball while looking for an open receiver during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jimmie Moody, right, dodges Canyon Springs' Deonte Glaze (10) while running the ball during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Jimmie Moody (8) gets tackled by Canyon Springs' Kenneth Jacobs (7) during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Ezekiel Lakes (18) reacts after a play during the first half of a football game against Palo Verde at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's running back Paisley Nickelson (2) runs the ball to score a touchdown during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Paisley Nickelson (2) scores a touchdown during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Ricardo Pulcher (1) runs the ball during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Lackawanna Caston (12) pulls in a pass under pressure from Palo Verde's Sammy Griffin (1) during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Lackawanna Caston (12) celebrates after a play against Palo Verde during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Edward Rhambo (5) runs the ball during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Blair Thayer (23) runs the ball as a Canyon Springs player goes in for the tackle during the first half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Laquari Dillon, left, and Omarion Ireland (22) celebrate the teamÕs victory over Palo Verde at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Paisley Nickelson (2) runs the ball during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs' Ricardo Pulcher (1) runs the ball under pressure from Palo Verde's Omari Jones (16) during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Palo Verde's Edward Rhambo (5) runs the ball during the second half of a football game at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Canyon Springs held on for a 13-6 home victory over Palo Verde in Thursday night’s Class 5A Desert League matchup.

The Panthers entered the game without a true quarterback on the roster, with all three QBs injured. Trailing by a touchdown, it was up to wide receiver and defensive back Edward Rhambo to lead a game-winning drive on the final possession.

Rhambo did an admirable job, completing three passes for 23 yards and helping the Panthers move the ball on the ground, but the Pioneers defense held steady in the end. Canyon Springs thwarted a last-second effort at the 6-yard line — a pitch from Rhambo to Paisley Nickelson that went for negative yardage on the final play.

“When it comes to crunch time, they always bail us out,” Pioneers QB Quay Willis said of his team’s defense. “I can’t be any more thankful for them than I am right now. They’re like my best friends.”

Willis finished 6-for-12 passing with 154 yards and a touchdown.

It wasn’t pretty, but Canyon Springs (4-3, 1-2) earned its first league victory. After the game, coach Gus McNair held a sledgehammer over his shoulder — it’s been a symbol of strength and resilience for Canyon Springs, something a team leader runs out onto the field carrying.

“It’s just been that type of year for us,” McNair said. “Somehow, we were able to make plays when we needed them.”

That game-ending stop wasn’t the only big play for the Pioneers.

Midway through the first quarter, Willis connected with Dionn Whittaker for a 76-yard touchdown pass to give Canyon Springs a 6-0 lead. Whittaker was virtually uncovered streaking down the middle of the field. He caught Willis’ pass around the Palo Verde 30 and had a clear path to the end zone.

Another 76-yard TD, this one a run by Omarion Ireland, put the Pioneers up 13-0 with nine minutes remaining in the first half.

Later in the second quarter, the Panthers (3-4, 0-3) capitalized on a Canyon Springs miscue. Pioneers punter Luis Ortega fielded a high snap deep in his territory, and Palo Verde took over on downs at the Canyon Springs 28. That led to a short Nickelson TD run and cut the deficit to 13-6.

Nickelson carried the ball 22 times for 100 yards and a touchdown. Blair Thayer added 80 yards on 17 carries.