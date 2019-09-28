Centennial rides defense, 2 big plays to win over Arbor View

Jordan Smith caught a 95-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and ran for a 55-yarder in the fourth in the Bulldogs’ 17-14 road victory over the Aggies on Friday.

Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) runs the ball for a touchdown against Arbor View during the first quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) runs the ball after a catch against Arbor View's Anthony Jones (15) during the first quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Jaedyn Jackson (11) runs the ball with Kyle Holmes (17) and Gavin Fleming (66) blocking against Centennial's Troy Miller (18) waiting to move for a tackle during the first quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Daniel Mitchell (24) makes a catch for a touchdown against Centennial's Tyrone McCoy (5) during the first quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View students during a football game against Centennial at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Anthony Jones (15) tackles Centennial's quarterback Colton Tenney (1) during the second quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

"Moses" makes his entrance to the football game between Arbor View against Centennial at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View students flash their lights during a football game against Centennial at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial students after releasing a blue smoke during a football game against Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) runs for a touchdown against Arbor View during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Jordan Smith (1) celebrates his touchdown run with Nate Conger (9) and Colton Tenney (10) against Arbor View during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial's Tyrone McCoy (5) with Donte Washington (3) tackles Arbor View's Kyle Holmes (17) during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's D'Andre Washington (13) deflects a tackle from Centennial's Nate Conger (9) during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Arbor View's Jaedyn Jackson (11) rips the helmet from Centennial's Ronaven Mokiao (13) for a penalty during the fourth quarter of the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Centennial won 17-14. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial celebrates their 17-14 win against Arbor View in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Centennial celebrates their 17-14 win against Arbor View in the football game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Most of the time when Jordan Smith got the ball Friday night, he was quickly swallowed by a wave of red-clad Arbor View defenders.

The two times he found open room were the difference in the game.

Smith caught a 95-yard touchdown pass from Colton Tenney on Centennial’s third play from scrimmage, then broke loose for a 55-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter. That was all the offense the Bulldogs needed in a 17-14 road win in the Northwest League opener for both teams.

The Centennial defense limited the normally prolific Arbor View ground game to 81 yards on 30 attempts, and Ronaven Mokiao intercepted two passes.

“Preparing for Arbor View is tough. There’s a reason I schedule a bye before we play them,” Centennial coach Dustin Forshee said. “Their offense is tough, and it starts with our scout team. And we have great kids on defense. We have a lot of kids that have been here their whole four years that have grown with the program.”

Smith finished with 127 yards receiving and 84 rushing. He was completely stuffed on his first seven rushing tries to a total of minus-6yards, but the Bulldogs didn’t abandon the ground game and it paid off late.

The Bulldogs (4-0, 1-0) took a 10-7 lead on a Brayden Bayne field goal with 1:22 left in the third quarter, and they got the ball back with 5:34 to go in the game with a chance to run the clock out.

Smith decided to extend the lead instead. He took a handoff through a hole on the left side, bumped into a defender and sprinted down the left sideline for the score and a 17-7 advantage.

“At first it was frustrating (getting stuffed in the run game),” Smith said. “But me and the linemen got together, and we realized it was going to be one of those tough games where you just have to get the 2 yards, the 3 yards, then it will bust for a big one. That’s how we went about it.”

Arbor View had a chance to get back in the game on its next drive, but Mokiao intercepted a pass from backup quarterback Keoka Charmichael in the end zone. Charmichael entered earlier in the drive after Kyle Holmes took a big on a pass.

Holmes returned to fire a 15-yard touchdown pass to Kyri Shoels with 1:42 remaining, but the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick. They couldn’t run out the clock, but Holmes was sacked on the first play after a punt, and the Aggies (4-2, 0-1) didn’t get another snap off.

Holmes threw for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The first was a 29-yarder to Daniel Mitchell that tied the score at 7 late in the first quarter.

Tenney threw for 194 yards and just missed on several deep balls that could have broken the game open. But the 95-yarder to Smith gave the Bulldogs the start they needed, and they never trailed.

“My quarterback told me to do a check down, and I saw the safety come down,” Smith said. “It was open field after that, and that’s a running back’s favorite. There was open grass, so I just had to turn on the jets and run for a long one.”

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.