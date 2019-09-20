83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Football

Clark’s league opener highlights prep football schedule

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2019 - 5:43 pm
 

Some teams in the valley begin league play, and others are still fine-tuning for their league slate. Let’s take a look at five of the top games this week.

Clark at Spring Valley

Clark (3-1) has been the surprise of the valley and is riding its first three-game winning streak in at least 15 years. The Chargers’ defense has been the catalyst of the early turnaround, and it will face a Spring Valley team in the Southwest League opener that is looking to get its offense kick-started. The Grizzlies (1-1) have averaged 16 points per game.

Durango at Silverado

In what should be a tight Southwest League playoff race, this opener could be a difference maker. Silverado (2-1) has sandwiched blowout wins over Bonanza and Del Sol around a loss to unbeaten Las Vegas. Junior Aginae Cunningham is the Skyhawks’ leader with 542 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Durango (1-3) picked up its first win last week against Sunrise Mountain, and quarterback Ryan Cabase leads the Trailblazers in passing and rushing.

Liberty (Arizona) at Liberty

It’s the unofficial Liberty Bowl, and the Patriots (0-4) hope it will be the game that gets them in the win column. Arizona’s Liberty (3-1) is one of the up-and-coming programs in that state, Liberty coach Rich Muraco said, and has a stout defense that has allowed more than 14 points once.

Legacy at Green Valley

Legacy (1-2) is coming off an overtime loss to rival Arbor View, and Green Valley (2-2) has scored seven points in each of the past two weeks, losing to Moapa Valley and Palo Verde. That could put a lot of pressure on the Gators’ defense to slow Liberty dual-threat QB Evan Oleas, who has 788 yards passing, 367 yards rushing and 12 total TDs.

Desert Oasis at Sierra Vista

The third and final Southwest League opener this week pits Desert Oasis (2-1), coming off a bye, against Sierra Vista (0-4). Christian Vaughn leads the Diamondbacks offense with 628 yards rushing and looks to pad that against a Mountain Lions defense that has allowed 176 points.

More preps: Follow at reviewjournal.com/nevadapreps and @NevadaPreps on Twitter.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Politics Videos
Bernie Sanders Unveils Affordable Housing Plan - Video
Bernie Sanders sits down with the Las Vegas Review-Journal to talk about his new affordable housing plan he unveiled at Plumbers & Pipefitters.
Jim Marchant talks gun control and Dreamers - Video
Republican Candidate for District 4 Jim Marchant talks about gun control and immigration policies. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hurricanes, Gender, and Science in the Press
Imagine if the mainstream media’s current hurricane-sized obsession with scientific accuracy applied to gender.
Cory Booker on college tuition and minimum wage
Cory Booker talks on the RJ Politics podcast about college debt, informing workers about their rights and livable wages.
Nevada Politics Today: Teacher raises - VIDEO
Jason Goudie, the chief financial officer for the Clark County School District, talks about teacher pay and raises. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Media's Double Standard On Incitement And Trump - Video
Over the weekend, an Elizabeth Warren-supporting socialist who opposed gun violence used a rifle to commit a mass murder in Dayton, Ohio. The media has downplayed that aspect of the tragedy.
Project Our Care Tour Kicks Off In Las Vegas
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus joined health care advocates and local residents as part of Protect Our Care’s nationwide bus tour kick off in Las Vegas on Monday, August 5, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Bernie Sanders talks about guns, response to El Paso shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke about his response and continued policy ideas about guns and gun control to the Review-Journal after a panel of other topics. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pete Buttigieg On Gun Control And Climate Change - Video
Pete Buttigieg talks about his campaign for the 2020 election and how Nevada is a vision of what the future can be.
Beto O'Rourke speaks in Las Vegas
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to supporters at the East Las Vegas Community Center in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2019. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Former Nevada Senate leader Kelvin Atkinson sentenced to prison
Former Nevada Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson, who pleaded guilty to misusing campaign funds, was sentenced to 27 months in prison on Thursday, July 18, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trumps Strength is also a Weakness - Video
One of Donald Trump’s greatest strengths — his ability to shape national narratives — is also a great weakness.
Tax the Rich Bus Tour makes a stop in Las Vegas - Video
The Tax the Rich Bus has stopped in Las Vegas as part of its summer tour. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ - Video
Assembly Woman Daniele Monroe-Moreno hosts BBQ to bring the community together to hear about the candidates up for election and for people to gather and have fun.
Democrat Virtual Caucus - Video
Elizabeth Warren visits Las Vegas
Senator Elizabeth Warren made a campaign stop at the East Las Vegas Community Center on Tuesday July 2, 2019. (Mat Luschek / Review-Journal)
Aaron Ford Speaks About Bill AB431
AB431 is a bill sponsored by Nevada Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson to restore the right to vote for formerly incarcerated individuals. Attorney General Aaron Ford spoke at the AM&E Church in North Las Vegas about the bill, on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
Arbor View running backs Daniel Mitchell (24), center, and Darius Williams (30), during practi ...
Arbor View edges Legacy in overtime, 38-32
By Sam Leeper Special to the / RJ

Keoka Charmichel’s second 2-yard rushing touchdown came in overtime, and the Aggies’ defense did the rest in a victory over the Longhorns on Friday night.

Palo Verde junior running back Charron Thomas (2) leaps through an open hole past Green Valley ...
Palo Verde capitalizes on Green Valley’s mistakes in 14-7 win
By Jeff Wollard Special / RJ

Several critical miscues paralyzed the Gators, and Charron Thomas rushed 19 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a road victory Friday night.