Class 1A: Spring Mountain races past Mineral County in Class 1A quarterfinal

Chris Mosley’s touchdown run just seven seconds into the game sparked host Spring Mountain’s football team to a 70-10 win over Mineral County in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Friday.

(Thinkstock)

Chris Mosley’s touchdown run just seven seconds into the game sparked host Spring Mountain’s football team to a 70-10 win over Mineral County in a Class 1A state quarterfinal Friday.

Mosley’s 4-yard run was one of six first quarter touchdowns for the Golden Eagles (8-1), who advance to a state semifinal against the remaining lower-seeded Eastern or Western League team next weekend.

Mosley and Da’Juan Brown each ran for two scores, and Brown completed 5 of 5 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns.

Spring Mountain led 44-8 after one quarter and 58-8 at the half.

Mineral County finished 5-5.

Tonopah 42, Pahranagat Valley 36 — At Tonopah, the Muckers (10-0) knocked off the defending Class 1A state champs in a Class 1A state semifinal.

The Panthers (6-2) had been to the state championship game in 10 consecutive seasons, and won 11 titles since 2005.