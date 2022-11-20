Class 3A, 2A, 1A state champions to be crowned at Allegiant

Class 3A, 2A, and 1A will all play their football state title games at Allegiant Stadium on Monday. Five of the six teams are from Southern Nevada.

Pahranagat Valley’s Jacob Griffin (55) celebrates with teammates after beating Eureka during the 1A high school footballl championship game at Bishop Gorman High School on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A breakdown of the small-school high school football state championship games Monday at Allegiant Stadium:

3A: Truckee vs. SLAM Academy, 12:20 p.m.

SLAM Academy is in the Class 3A state title game in the fifth year of its football program. The Bulls (8-3) have won seven in a row and are coming off a 39-8 win against Spring Creek in the state semifinals. Truckee (10-1) had no problems in a 35-7 victory over Moapa Valley in its state semifinal, handing the Pirates — last year’s state champions — their first loss in 23 games.

2A: Lincoln County vs. The Meadows, 3:40 p.m.

For the first time since 2009, the 2A champion will come from Southern Nevada. The Meadows was the last southern team to win the 2A title, claiming back-to-back crowns in 2008 and ’09. The Meadows (11-1) took care of Lincoln County (10-1) in the regular season 42-0, and 30-0 in last year’s state quarterfinals. In last year’s title game, The Meadows fell to Yerington 35-26.

1A: Spring Mountain vs. Pahranagat Valley, 9 a.m.

Both teams come in at 9-2 and riding long winning streaks into the state title game. Spring Mountain has won its last eight, while Pahranagat Valley has won seven in a row. In their regular-season meeting on Aug. 26, Pahranagat Valley won easily 54-14. Pahranagat Valley has won the last two 1A titles (2019 and 2021), while Spring Mountain won in 2018.

