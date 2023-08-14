Class 3A football preview capsules: Tight race takes shape

Moapa Valley and SLAM Academy look like two of the favorites in Class 3A, but defending 2A state champion The Meadows is moving up to provide a potential challenge.

The Meadows' Evan Baalbaky (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Lincoln County during the second half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

SLAM Academy WR Chysten Tabangcura (21)extends in the end zone for a reception with Truckee CB Jake Solberg (5) close during the first half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) celebrates a sack on Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

SLAM Academy DE Andre Cade (0) drags down Truckee QB Julian Hall (14) to the turf for a sack during the second half of their 3A state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Meadows' Evan Baalbaky (5) runs the ball to score a touchdown against Lincoln County during the second half of the Class 2A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Meadows' Evan Baalbaky (5) celebrates his touchdown with The Meadows' Finnegan Riley (11) during the second half of the Class 2A football state championship game against Lincoln County at Allegiant Stadium on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Southern League

Boulder City Eagles

■ Coach: Bubba Mariani (first season)

■ 2022 record: 8-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern Region semifinals to Moapa Valley

■ Breakdown: Mariani said the Eagles have “a lot of guys that can do good things with the ball in their hands.” Senior wide receivers and safeties Brady Sorenson and Derek Render will be two of the Eagles’ top targets for junior quarterback Gage Hopkinson. Seniors Mason Terrill and Josh Kingma will help lead the defensive line.

Democracy Prep Blue Knights

■ Coach: Darwin Peterson (5-4 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 5-4

■ Playoffs: Lost in 2A state quarterfinals to The Meadows

■ Breakdown: Democracy Prep makes the move up to 3A, and Peterson said the bar is set high for this season. Running backs James Lloyd, a senior, and Darian Phillips, a sophomore, will lead Democracy Prep’s ground attack while also playing linebacker. Senior Dorian Green will play on the offensive and defensive lines. Senior Jaylen McBride and sophomore Demann Beverly will help lead the secondary.

Mater East Knights

■ Coach: Tyler Tuiasosopo (first season)

■ 2022 record: 1-7

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: Tuiasosopo begins his second stint at Mater East, which becomes a full-time member of 3A. This will be the Knights’ inaugural senior class, and Tuiasosopo said the group has plenty of playing experience. One of the goals he has for the team is to be a more explosive group that finishes games. Micah Hill, listed as an athlete, Brian Fowler, an offensive and defensive lineman, and offensive tackle Dylan Taylor will be three of the senior leaders. Juniors Daylin James, listed at quarterback and defensive back, and Jaden Houston, a wide receiver and defensive back, will also be key contributors.

The Meadows Mustangs

■ Coach: Jack Concannon (41-18 entering seventh season)

■ 2022 record: 12-1

■ Playoffs: Won 2A state title by defeating Lincoln County

■ Breakdown: The Mustangs capped a memorable rebuild last year, going from an independent eight-man program to 2A state champions. Concannon said the Mustangs will look to be explosive on offense and steady on defense in the move up to 3A. The Mustangs graduated many key contributors from last year’s title team. Senior Aiden Otano will take over the reins at quarterback. Senior Evan Baalbaky, last season’s leading receiver and tackler, will be one of Otano’s primary targets. Seniors Tanner Woods, a wide receiver and defensive back, Gage Rinetti, a running back and defensive back, and sophomore Connor McGill, a defensive back and wide receiver, will be key contributors.

Moapa Valley Pirates

■ Coach: Brent Lewis (184-64 entering 22nd season)

■ 2022 record: 11-1

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A state semifinals to Truckee

■ Breakdown: The Pirates return just 14 players from last year’s squad, and Lewis said the goal this offseason has been getting the players who lack varsity experience ready. He said he expects the team’s defense and overall team speed to stand out. Seniors Degan Jones, a wide receiver and safety, and Shandon Matheson, a running back and linebacker, will be two of the Pirates’ top skill players alongside junior quarterback Talon Schraft. Senior Ryan Bellavance and junior Gavyn Frederick will play both ways on the offensive line and at linebacker.

Pahrump Valley Trojans

■ Coach: Tom Walker (8-9 entering second season)

■ 2022 record: 4-5

■ Playoffs: None

■ Breakdown: The Trojans just missed out on a playoff spot last season, as two of their league losses were by six points or fewer. Senior Brennen Benedict will be a factor offensively at receiver. On defense, senior linebacker Tristan Church returns after leading the team in tackles last season.

SLAM Academy Bulls

■ Coach: Mike Cofer (26-19 entering fifth season)

■ 2022 record: 8-4

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A state title game to Truckee

■ Breakdown: The Bulls graduated several key members from last year’s state runner-up team. Cofer said he is still learning about the group he has but is looking forward to seeing the players compete. Last season’s leading receiver, senior Chysten Tabangcura, will be one of the Bulls’ top returners. Junior wide receiver and safety Damien Nevil and senior tight end and defensive end Andre Cade will help on both sides of the ball. Senior linemen Reese Womble and Matt Boles Jr. will lead the Bulls in the trenches on both sides.

Virgin Valley Bulldogs

■ Coach: Matt Woods (36-13 entering sixth season)

■ 2022 record: 8-3

■ Playoffs: Lost in 3A Southern Region semifinals to SLAM Academy

■ Breakdown: The Bulldogs lost in the last minute to SLAM in the playoffs but will look to be right back in the thick of the battle for the league title with several returners back at key positions. Senior Chase Otteson was Virgin Valley’s top receiver with seven touchdown catches last season and added 38 tackles and three interceptions on defense. Junior defensive end Alex Valle was tied for the team lead with six sacks and had 45 tackles.