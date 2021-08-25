Class 3A football rankings: Experience pays off for Moapa Valley

Moapa Valley’s experience showed in an opening 48-12 win over Eldorado. The Pirates are No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada 3A rankings for Week 1.

Moapa Valley's Jayme Carvajal (25) is stopped by his feet after a long pass by Faith Lutheran's Jaden Rhodes (2) during the third quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings

1. Moapa Valley (1-0)

2. Virgin Valley (1-0)

3. Boulder City (1-0)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

5. Valley (0-1)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley (48-12 over Eldorado), Virgin Valley (46-0 over 4A Del Sol) and Boulder City (52-0 over Western) cruised and showed the distance between them and the rest of 3A … Pahrump Valley’s game against 4A Sunrise Mountain was canceled last week. The Trojans will travel to 1-0 Rancho for a 3A test this week. … Valley dropped a 28-14 decision to 4A Mojave, but remains a step ahead of a jumbled group after the top four teams.

