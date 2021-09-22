96°F
Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley continues to dominate

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 3:11 pm
 
Moapa Valley's Gunner Redd (24) is taken down in the backfield by Faith Lutheran's Chandler Sil ...
Moapa Valley's Gunner Redd (24) is taken down in the backfield by Faith Lutheran's Chandler Silva (20) during the first quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings

1. Moapa Valley (4-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (2-2)

4. SLAM Nevada (3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (0-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley continues to cruise, having scored at least 42 points in each game and outscoring its four opponents 190-32. The Pirates open Desert league play at Rancho. … Virgin Valley was finally scored on in a 34-28 win over Boulder City. The Bulldogs host a SLAM Nevada team that is riding a three-game winning streak. … Boulder City will host Pahrump Valley to open Mountain League play. The Eagles and Trojans both have lost their two games against the top two teams in 3A.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at 'Jeopardy!' champ Matt Amodio
Raiders sign offensive tackle
Nevada town doesn't have much, but it has lots of water
Police kill man after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas
