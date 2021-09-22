Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley continues to dominate

Moapa Valley has scored at least 42 points in each of its four games and outscored opponents 190-32 overall to stay atop the Review-Journal’s Class 3A rankings.

Moapa Valley's Gunner Redd (24) is taken down in the backfield by Faith Lutheran's Chandler Silva (20) during the first quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings

1. Moapa Valley (4-0)

2. Virgin Valley (3-1)

3. Boulder City (2-2)

4. SLAM Nevada (3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (0-2)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley continues to cruise, having scored at least 42 points in each game and outscoring its four opponents 190-32. The Pirates open Desert league play at Rancho. … Virgin Valley was finally scored on in a 34-28 win over Boulder City. The Bulldogs host a SLAM Nevada team that is riding a three-game winning streak. … Boulder City will host Pahrump Valley to open Mountain League play. The Eagles and Trojans both have lost their two games against the top two teams in 3A.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.