Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley finally tested
Moapa Valley was finally tested, but scored 28 consecutive points to defeat Rancho 35-7 and remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 3A rankings.
Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings
1. Moapa Valley (5-0)
2. SLAM Nevada (4-2)
3. Virgin Valley (4-1)
4. Boulder City (3-2)
5. Pahrump Valley (0-3)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley was finally challenged, but scored 28 straight points in a 35-7 win over Rancho after the game was tied late in the third quarter. The Pirates host Valley this week. … SLAM Nevada stunned the 3A ranks with a 21-14 road win over Virgin Valley. The Bulls open Desert League play at Pahrump Valley this week. … Virgin Valley hosts Rancho to begin Mountain League play this week. … Boulder City edged Pahrump Valley 27-22 in the Desert League opener and will play at Eldorado this week. … Pahrump Valley showed life in its loss to Boulder City and will have played all four of the other ranked 3A teams after this week.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.