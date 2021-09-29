Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley finally tested

Faith Lutheran and Moapa Valley head coach Brent Lewis counsels his players as Faith Lutheran leads during the second quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (5-0)

2. SLAM Nevada (4-2)

3. Virgin Valley (4-1)

4. Boulder City (3-2)

5. Pahrump Valley (0-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley was finally challenged, but scored 28 straight points in a 35-7 win over Rancho after the game was tied late in the third quarter. The Pirates host Valley this week. … SLAM Nevada stunned the 3A ranks with a 21-14 road win over Virgin Valley. The Bulls open Desert League play at Pahrump Valley this week. … Virgin Valley hosts Rancho to begin Mountain League play this week. … Boulder City edged Pahrump Valley 27-22 in the Desert League opener and will play at Eldorado this week. … Pahrump Valley showed life in its loss to Boulder City and will have played all four of the other ranked 3A teams after this week.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.