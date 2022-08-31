Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley remains No. 1
Moapa Valley remains No. 1 in the Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings, but faces a stiff test against Boulder City in one of two top-five matchups this week.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley (2-0)
2. Virgin Valley (2-0)
3. SLAM Nevada (1-1)
4. Pahrump Valley (1-0)
5. Boulder City (1-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley won its 16th straight game, 40-7 over Eldorado last week, and will play at Boulder City on Friday. … Virgin Valley came out with a 31-7 win at Chaparral on Thursday and hosts Pahrump Valley on Friday. … SLAM Nevada came within an eyelash of upsetting Class 5A Palo Verde before falling short 28-27 and will head to Arizona to face American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North on Friday. … Pahrump Valley dominated its season opener, 50-8 over Western. … Boulder City used a 36-point second quarter to pull away from Valley in a 60-0 win.
