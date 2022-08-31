108°F
Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley remains No. 1

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 31, 2022 - 1:51 pm
 
Moapa Valley head coach Brent Lewis holds up his teamÕs Class 3A football state championship trophy after they beat Virgin Valley at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley (2-0)

2. Virgin Valley (2-0)

3. SLAM Nevada (1-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (1-0)

5. Boulder City (1-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley won its 16th straight game, 40-7 over Eldorado last week, and will play at Boulder City on Friday. … Virgin Valley came out with a 31-7 win at Chaparral on Thursday and hosts Pahrump Valley on Friday. … SLAM Nevada came within an eyelash of upsetting Class 5A Palo Verde before falling short 28-27 and will head to Arizona to face American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North on Friday. … Pahrump Valley dominated its season opener, 50-8 over Western. … Boulder City used a 36-point second quarter to pull away from Valley in a 60-0 win.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

