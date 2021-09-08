Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley solidifies No. 1 ranking

Moapa Valley dominated No. 3 Boulder City 54-14 last week to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings.

Moapa Valley's Landon Wrzesinski (23) scores with Faith Lutheran's Beau Graham (62) on his back during the first quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings

1. Moapa Valley (3-0)

2. Virgin Valley (2-0)

3. Boulder City (2-1)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

5. Rancho (1-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley solidified its standing atop Southern Nevada’s Class 3A teams with a 54-14 pasting of Boulder City. The Pirates have scored at least 46 points in all three of their games. … Virgin Valley was off last week and will travel to meet a Pahrump Valley team that has had two games canceled. … Boulder City has this week off to recover from last week’s beating against Moapa Valley and prepare for another stiff challenge against Virgin Valley. … Rancho travels to meet SLAM Nevada this week, but its schedule ramps up after that with the Bone Game at home against Class 4A Las Vegas, a home game against Moapa Valley and road game against Virgin Valley.

