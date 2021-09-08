Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley solidifies No. 1 ranking
Moapa Valley dominated No. 3 Boulder City 54-14 last week to strengthen its grip on the No. 1 spot in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings.
Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings
1. Moapa Valley (3-0)
2. Virgin Valley (2-0)
3. Boulder City (2-1)
4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)
5. Rancho (1-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley solidified its standing atop Southern Nevada’s Class 3A teams with a 54-14 pasting of Boulder City. The Pirates have scored at least 46 points in all three of their games. … Virgin Valley was off last week and will travel to meet a Pahrump Valley team that has had two games canceled. … Boulder City has this week off to recover from last week’s beating against Moapa Valley and prepare for another stiff challenge against Virgin Valley. … Rancho travels to meet SLAM Nevada this week, but its schedule ramps up after that with the Bone Game at home against Class 4A Las Vegas, a home game against Moapa Valley and road game against Virgin Valley.
