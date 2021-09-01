Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley to get 1st test

Moapa Valley stays in the top spot in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings but should be challenged this week by No. 3 Boulder City.

Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis counsels his players as Faith Lutheran leads during the second quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings

1. Moapa Valley (2-0)

2. Virgin Valley (2-0)

3. Boulder City (2-0)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

5. Rancho (1-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley and Boulder City have outscored their opponents by a combined 274-24. … The first big 3A game of the season comes Friday when Boulder City travels to Moapa Valley … Virgin Valley has shut out its first two opponents in Del Sol and Eldorado. … Pahrump Valley has a bye this week after its first two games were canceled. … Rancho, the only other Southern Nevada 3A team with a win, will be off for the second straight week after its game Friday against Spring Valley was canceled.

