Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley to get 1st test
Moapa Valley stays in the top spot in the Review-Journal’s Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings but should be challenged this week by No. 3 Boulder City.
Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings
1. Moapa Valley (2-0)
2. Virgin Valley (2-0)
3. Boulder City (2-0)
4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)
5. Rancho (1-0)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley, Virgin Valley and Boulder City have outscored their opponents by a combined 274-24. … The first big 3A game of the season comes Friday when Boulder City travels to Moapa Valley … Virgin Valley has shut out its first two opponents in Del Sol and Eldorado. … Pahrump Valley has a bye this week after its first two games were canceled. … Rancho, the only other Southern Nevada 3A team with a win, will be off for the second straight week after its game Friday against Spring Valley was canceled.
