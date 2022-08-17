Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley young but still No. 1
Moapa Valley lost a deep and talented senior class after last year’s 12-0 season and state championship but is still No. 1 to open the season.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 3A
1. Moapa Valley
2. Virgin Valley
3. SLAM Nevada
4. Pahrump Valley
5. Eldorado
Around 3A: Moapa Valley is riding a 15-game winning streak and opens at No. 1 despite losing a deep and talented senior class. The Pirates open at home against a Hurricane (Utah) team that was shut out 27-0 by Mountain Crest (Utah) last week. … Virgin Valley travels to face an Eldorado team that reached the playoffs last season and has several of its key contributors back. … SLAM Nevada, which proved it was a contender last season and hopes to take the next step, will open on the road against Western. … Pahrump Valley will take the opening week off before hosting Western next week.
