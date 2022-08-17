Class 3A football rankings: Moapa Valley young but still No. 1

Moapa Valley lost a deep and talented senior class after last year’s 12-0 season and state championship but is still No. 1 to open the season.

Moapa Valley players line up in front of their fan section after winning the Class 3A football state championship game against Virgin Valley at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 3A

1. Moapa Valley

2. Virgin Valley

3. SLAM Nevada

4. Pahrump Valley

5. Eldorado

Around 3A: Moapa Valley is riding a 15-game winning streak and opens at No. 1 despite losing a deep and talented senior class. The Pirates open at home against a Hurricane (Utah) team that was shut out 27-0 by Mountain Crest (Utah) last week. … Virgin Valley travels to face an Eldorado team that reached the playoffs last season and has several of its key contributors back. … SLAM Nevada, which proved it was a contender last season and hopes to take the next step, will open on the road against Western. … Pahrump Valley will take the opening week off before hosting Western next week.

