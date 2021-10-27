Class 3A football rankings: No. 1 Moapa Valley gets playoff bye
Moapa Valley and Pahrump Valley earned byes to open the Class 3A football playoffs, while Virgin Valley and SLAM Nevada will host first-round games.
Southern Nevada Class 3A football rankings
1. Moapa Valley (9-0)
2. Virgin Valley (7-2)
3. Pahrump Valley (4-3)
4. SLAM Nevada (7-3)
5. Valley (3-6)
Around 3A: Moapa Valley will rest after winning the Hammer Game over Virgin Valley 46-28 to win the Desert League title. The Pirates will host the Valley at SLAM Nevada winner next week. … Virgin Valley opens its playoff run by hosting Eldorado on Thursday. … Pahrump Valley has won four straight and outscored its last three opponents 138-6. The Mountain League champion Trojans have a bye this week and will host the Eldorado at Virgin Valley winner next week. … SLAM Nevada makes its playoff debut when it meets Valley at Eldorado on Thursday. … Valley will look to avenge a 31-13 loss to SLAM Nevada on Sept. 3.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.