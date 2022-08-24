Class 3A football rankings: No. 1 Moapa Valley survives

Moapa Valley blew a 20-0 lead and needed a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown to beat Hurricane (Utah) 26-22 and run its winning streak to 15 games.

Moapa Valley coach Brent Lewis holds up his team's Class 3A football state championship trophy after they beat Virgin Valley at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (1-0)

2. Virgin Valley (1-0)

3. SLAM Nevada (1-0)

4. Pahrump Valley (0-0)

5. Boulder City (0-0)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley blew a 20-0 lead and needed a fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown to beat Hurricane (Utah) 26-22 and run its winning streak to 15 games. … Virgin Valley outscored Eldorado 46-6 in the final three quarters of a 54-20 win and plays at 4A Chaparral on Thursday. … SLAM Nevada shook off a slow start for a 47-8 win over Western and will play at 5A Palo Verde on Friday. … Pahrump Valley and Boulder City had byes and will be on the road this week. Pahrump Valley will face Western, and Boulder City will meet Valley.

