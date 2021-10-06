Class 3A football rankings: Shakeup behind No. 1 Moapa Valley

Moapa Valley remains No. 1 and Virgin Valley is back at No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 3A rankings, while the rest of the rankings were shaken up after a wild week.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley High School football players listen to their coaches after a 36-0 loss to Moapa Valley on Friday night at Trojan Field.

Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (6-0)

2. Virgin Valley (5-1)

3. Eldorado (3-3)

4. SLAM Nevada (4-3)

5. Boulder City (3-3)

Around 3A: Moapa Valley has yet to allow more than 14 points in a game and travels to meet a Western team that has scored more than 12 points in a game once. … Virgin Valley bounced back from its loss to SLAM Nevada by shutting out Rancho 45-0. The Bulldogs face a road game against Valley on Friday. … Eldorado jumps from out of the rankings to No. 3 after a 15-14 win over Boulder City leaves it as the only 2-0 team in the Desert League. The Sundevils will meet Rancho on the road Friday. … SLAM Nevada had a letdown against Pahrump Valley last week and looks to get back in the win column when it meets Boulder City on Friday at Eldorado. … Boulder City has lost three of its last four games after an easy 2-0 start.

