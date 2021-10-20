74°F
Class 3A football rankings: The Hammer Game has arrived

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2021 - 2:02 pm
 
Faith Lutheran and Moapa Valley head coach Brent Lewis counsels his players as Faith Lutheran leads during the second quarter of an NIAA football game at Faith Lutheran High School on Friday, March 12, 2021. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings

1. Moapa Valley (8-0)

2. Virgin Valley (7-1)

3. Pahrump Valley (3-3)

4. SLAM Nevada (6-3)

5. Eldorado (3-5)

Around 3A: The Hammer Game with Moapa Valley hosting Virgin Valley is Friday, with the winner taking the Mountain League crown. Moapa Valley claimed a 35-28 win over a solid Class 4A team in Clark last week, and Virgin Valley had its way with Western 52-0. … Pahrump Valley clinched the Desert League title with a 40-0 win over Eldorado and will close the regular season Friday at Valley. … SLAM Nevada routed Pinecrest Cadence 49-0 and will finish with a road game against Eldorado that will determine second place in the Desert League. … Eldorado has lost two straight since a 15-14 win over Boulder City clinched a playoff spot.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

