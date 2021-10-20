Class 3A football rankings: The Hammer Game has arrived
No. 1 Moapa Valley hosts No. 2 Virgin Valley in the Hammer Game on Friday, with the winner claiming the Class 3A Mountain League crown.
Southern Nevada Class 3A rankings
1. Moapa Valley (8-0)
2. Virgin Valley (7-1)
3. Pahrump Valley (3-3)
4. SLAM Nevada (6-3)
5. Eldorado (3-5)
Around 3A: The Hammer Game with Moapa Valley hosting Virgin Valley is Friday, with the winner taking the Mountain League crown. Moapa Valley claimed a 35-28 win over a solid Class 4A team in Clark last week, and Virgin Valley had its way with Western 52-0. … Pahrump Valley clinched the Desert League title with a 40-0 win over Eldorado and will close the regular season Friday at Valley. … SLAM Nevada routed Pinecrest Cadence 49-0 and will finish with a road game against Eldorado that will determine second place in the Desert League. … Eldorado has lost two straight since a 15-14 win over Boulder City clinched a playoff spot.
