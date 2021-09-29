Class 4A football rankings: Silverado continues to roll
Silverado, the only undefeated team in Class 4A, rolled past Chaparral in the Desert League opener last week to stay No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s 4A rankings.
Southern Nevada Class 4A rankings
1. Silverado (5-0)
2. Shadow Ridge (4-1)
3. Las Vegas (3-2)
4. Desert Oasis (4-1)
5. Durango (3-2)
Around 4A: Silverado had eight players score touchdowns in a 65-6 win over Chaparral to open Desert League play and will host Cimarron-Memorial this week. … Shadow Ridge’s Jaquieze Holland leads the valley with 867 rushing yards and will try to reach 1,000 against Bonanza. … Las Vegas made a huge jump with a 41-0 win over last week’s No. 3, Clark, in the Mountain League opener. The Wildcats have outscored their three 4A foes 111-7 and travel to Basic this week. … Desert Oasis quarterback Tyler Stott has valley bests of 1,280 yards and 19 touchdowns passing and will try to continue to pile up numbers at Chaparral this week. … Durango had its Mountain League opener against Del Sol canceled last week. The Traiblazers will play at Clark on Friday.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.