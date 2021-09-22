Class 4A football rankings: Silverado passes 1st test

Silverado overcame a tough test from Coronado by scoring the game’s final 22 points in a 32-14 win to remain No. 1 in the Review-Journal’s Class 4A football rankings.

Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) carries a ball against Coronado High School's Ryan Harden (54) during the second quarter of a football game at Silverado High School, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Silverado (4-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (3-1)

3. Clark (4-0)

4. Desert Oasis (3-1)

5. Durango (3-2)

Around 4A: Silverado got a test from Coronado but scored 22 consecutive points for a 32-14 win. The Skyhawks open Desert League play at Chaparral. … Shadow Ridge, which hung 70 points on Desert Oasis in its most complete offensive performance of the season, will play at winless Sierra Vista to start Sky League play. … Clark continued its dominating start by defeating Sierra Vista 31-14, but should face a stiff road test in its Mountain League opener against Las Vegas. … Desert Oasis travels to meet winless Sunrise Mountain to begin Desert League play. … Durango’s losses were to the top two teams in 4A. Its game against Del Sol scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

