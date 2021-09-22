96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Football

Class 4A football rankings: Silverado passes 1st test

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2021 - 3:08 pm
 
Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) carries a ball against Coronado High School's Ryan Ha ...
Silverado High School's Caden Harris (22) carries a ball against Coronado High School's Ryan Harden (54) during the second quarter of a football game at Silverado High School, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 4A football rankings

1. Silverado (4-0)

2. Shadow Ridge (3-1)

3. Clark (4-0)

4. Desert Oasis (3-1)

5. Durango (3-2)

Around 4A: Silverado got a test from Coronado but scored 22 consecutive points for a 32-14 win. The Skyhawks open Desert League play at Chaparral. … Shadow Ridge, which hung 70 points on Desert Oasis in its most complete offensive performance of the season, will play at winless Sierra Vista to start Sky League play. … Clark continued its dominating start by defeating Sierra Vista 31-14, but should face a stiff road test in its Mountain League opener against Las Vegas. … Desert Oasis travels to meet winless Sunrise Mountain to begin Desert League play. … Durango’s losses were to the top two teams in 4A. Its game against Del Sol scheduled for Thursday has been canceled.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
Nevada Assembly candidate deserted Army comrades during Iraq war
2
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
James Holzhauer takes playful jab at ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Matt Amodio
3
Raiders sign offensive tackle
Raiders sign offensive tackle
4
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
Nevada town doesn’t have much, but it has lots of water
5
Police kill man after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas
Police kill man after hourslong standoff in central Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST