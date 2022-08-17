Class 4A football rankings: Silverado primed for repeat
Silverado has a talented group of returning players from last year’s team that went 12-0 and cruised to its first state championship.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 4A
1. Silverado
2. Shadow Ridge
3. Coronado
4. Basic
5. Las Vegas
Around 4A: Silverado, fresh off a 12-0 state championship season, will go on the road and challenge Class 5A foe Centennial. … Shadow Ridge gets a chance to make an early statement, as it meets Durango on Thursday, the first game in the valley this season. … Coronado has high hopes after a state semifinal run last season and hosts Cimarron-Memorial. … Basic came on late last season and will look to slow a high-flying Desert Oasis offense on the road … Las Vegas opens on a bye before hosting Pine Creek (Colorado) next week.
