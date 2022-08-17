Class 4A football rankings: Silverado primed for repeat

Silverado has a talented group of returning players from last year’s team that went 12-0 and cruised to its first state championship.

Silverado head coach Alejandro Ostolaza accepts Class 4A football state championship trophy after winning against Shadow Ridge at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 4A

1. Silverado

2. Shadow Ridge

3. Coronado

4. Basic

5. Las Vegas

Around 4A: Silverado, fresh off a 12-0 state championship season, will go on the road and challenge Class 5A foe Centennial. … Shadow Ridge gets a chance to make an early statement, as it meets Durango on Thursday, the first game in the valley this season. … Coronado has high hopes after a state semifinal run last season and hosts Cimarron-Memorial. … Basic came on late last season and will look to slow a high-flying Desert Oasis offense on the road … Las Vegas opens on a bye before hosting Pine Creek (Colorado) next week.

