Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman enters playoffs on top

Bishop Gorman will host Faith Lutheran to open the playoffs after running through its five Class 5A Desert League games by a combined score of 273-0.

Bishop Gorman High School's Maleik Pabon (8) scores a touchdown over Foothill High School's Kellen Robertus (7) during the first half of a football game at Foothill High School, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Henderson. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (8-1)

2. Liberty (8-1)

3. Arbor View (7-2)

4. Green Valley (7-2)

5. Foothill (4-2)

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman beat Foothill 59-0 last week to finish the Desert League by outscoring its five opponents 273-0. The Gaels haven’t been scored upon since Sept. 17 and face a Faith Lutheran team that has averaged about 20 points per game to open the playoffs. … Mountain League champion Liberty appears to be peaking at the right time after defeating Green Valley 43-6 and Desert Pines 49-7 in the last two weeks. The Patriots host a Legacy team they defeated 48-7 on Sept. 17. … Arbor View has started slowly in its last three games before getting its offense in gear. The Aggies host a Desert Pines team they defeated 22-21 on Sept. 17 after trailing 21-7 in the fourth quarter. … Green Valley overcame two pick-sixes to beat Faith Lutheran 31-27 last week and hosts Foothill this week.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.