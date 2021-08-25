104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Football

Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman grabs top spot

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 25, 2021 - 1:50 pm
 
Bishop Gorman takes the field after their win against St. Louis in a football game at Bishop Go ...
Bishop Gorman takes the field after their win against St. Louis in a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

2. Liberty (1-0)

3. Desert Pines (1-0)

4. Faith Lutheran (0-0)

5. Green Valley (1-0)

Around 5A: Gorman takes the top spot by virtue of an impressive 42-21 win over fellow national power St. Louis (Hawaii) behind five rushing touchdowns from Cam Barfield. … Liberty (42-14 over Arbor View), Desert Pines (38-14 over Palo Verde) and Green Valley (39-6 over Canyon Springs) had convincing wins over fellow 5A teams. … The Mike Sanford era should begin for real at Faith Lutheran on Friday at Arbor View. The Crusaders played four games in the spring under the former UNLV coach, going 3-1, but this will be his first chance to coach them during the traditional fall season after last week’s game against Legacy was canceled.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
Big wagers lead to big payouts at 2 Henderson casinos
2
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
CARTOONS: COVID science vs. Internet opinion
3
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
Raiders make 3 moves to reach 80-man roster limit
4
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
Nevada reports most COVID-19 deaths in 1 day in more than 6 months
5
CARTOON: The Taliban’s new secretary
CARTOON: The Taliban’s new secretary
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Thinkstock
3 high school football games canceled
By / RJ

A Nevada Interscholastic Association spokesman said several high school games have been canceled for various reasons, including COVID concerns, brush fires and a shortage of players.