Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman grabs top spot

Bishop Gorman takes the field after their win against St. Louis in a football game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Southern Nevada Class 5A football rankings

1. Bishop Gorman (1-0)

2. Liberty (1-0)

3. Desert Pines (1-0)

4. Faith Lutheran (0-0)

5. Green Valley (1-0)

Around 5A: Gorman takes the top spot by virtue of an impressive 42-21 win over fellow national power St. Louis (Hawaii) behind five rushing touchdowns from Cam Barfield. … Liberty (42-14 over Arbor View), Desert Pines (38-14 over Palo Verde) and Green Valley (39-6 over Canyon Springs) had convincing wins over fellow 5A teams. … The Mike Sanford era should begin for real at Faith Lutheran on Friday at Arbor View. The Crusaders played four games in the spring under the former UNLV coach, going 3-1, but this will be his first chance to coach them during the traditional fall season after last week’s game against Legacy was canceled.

