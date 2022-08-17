Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman opens No. 1

Bishop Gorman begins the season No. 1 in the Class 5A rankings and will embark on a difficult slate of nonleague games against out-of-state foes beginning Friday.

Bishop Gorman players and coaches hoist the trophy together on the field after beating McQueen in their Class 5A football state championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Southern Nevada football rankings

Class 5A

1. Bishop Gorman

2. Liberty

3. Arbor View

4. Desert Pines

5. Green Valley

Around 5A: Bishop Gorman embarks on its annual slate of nonleague games against out-of-state foes against Corner Canyon (Utah), which is coming off a 12-2 season and opened with a 45-7 win over Herriman (Utah) last week. … Liberty will host Palo Verde this week before beginning its out-of-state nonleague schedule. … Arbor View has a talented group of returning players and hosts Snow Canyon (Utah), which beat Northridge (Utah) 48-7 last week. … Desert Pines heads to Utah to face Orem, a team it outlasted in a 53-42 shootout last season. Orem is 1-0 after a 22-21 win over East (Utah) last week. … Green Valley has a bye before opening on the road against Palos Verdes (California).

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.