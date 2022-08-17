Class 5A football rankings: Bishop Gorman opens No. 1
Bishop Gorman begins the season No. 1 in the Class 5A rankings and will embark on a difficult slate of nonleague games against out-of-state foes beginning Friday.
Southern Nevada football rankings
Class 5A
1. Bishop Gorman
2. Liberty
3. Arbor View
4. Desert Pines
5. Green Valley
Around 5A: Bishop Gorman embarks on its annual slate of nonleague games against out-of-state foes against Corner Canyon (Utah), which is coming off a 12-2 season and opened with a 45-7 win over Herriman (Utah) last week. … Liberty will host Palo Verde this week before beginning its out-of-state nonleague schedule. … Arbor View has a talented group of returning players and hosts Snow Canyon (Utah), which beat Northridge (Utah) 48-7 last week. … Desert Pines heads to Utah to face Orem, a team it outlasted in a 53-42 shootout last season. Orem is 1-0 after a 22-21 win over East (Utah) last week. … Green Valley has a bye before opening on the road against Palos Verdes (California).
